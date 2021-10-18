Ask SAM: What happened to the American Indian statue at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds?

Q: When I attended the Carolina Classic Fair this year, I noticed the American Indian statue was missing from outside the fair office. What happened to it?
P.C.
Answer: Time -- and nature -- took a toll on the statue.
“The statue in question was actually removed in 2019,” said Cheryle Hartley, the Carolina Classic Fair director.
“Due to weather and insect damage some statues/carvings deteriorate after a period of time. This one had a nest of bees that had completely bored it out and made it collapse.
“We periodically replace and install new carvings depending on what is carved from year to year during the fair.”
Q: During election season is it against the law to have banners, giant flags and political signs hanging off or near a highway?
J.W.
Answer: N.C. General Statute 136-32 regulates what constitutes political signs, where they can be placed, the size of the sign and obtaining permission from the property owner to place a sign on their property.
(c) Definition. – For purposes of this section, "political sign" means any sign that advocates for political action. The term does not include a commercial sign.
(d) Sign Placement. – The permittee must obtain the permission of any property owner of a residence, business, or religious institution fronting the right-of-way where a sign would be erected. Signs must be placed in accordance with the following:
(1) No sign shall be permitted in the right-of-way of a fully controlled access highway.
(2) No sign shall be closer than three feet from the edge of the pavement of the road.
(3) No sign shall obscure motorist visibility at an intersection.
(4) No sign shall be higher than 42 inches above the edge of the pavement of the road.
(5) No sign shall be larger than 864 square inches.
(6) No sign shall obscure or replace another sign.
In addition, this statute outlines the penalty for unlawful removal of a sign.
(e) Penalties for Unlawful Removal of Signs. – It is a Class 3 misdemeanor for a person to steal, deface, vandalize, or unlawfully remove a political sign that is lawfully placed under this section.
The statute also allows municipalities to have their own rules on campaign signs.
According to information from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Inspections Division, the agency that handles checking for sign violations, in all municipalities excluding Kernersville, political signs cannot exceed six square feet.
Signs can start going up on the 30th day before one-stop early voting begins and should be removed within 10 days after the election.
In Lewisville and Clemmons, town staff members take care of enforcing the rules.
In Kernersville the Community Development Department handles sign enforcement. Signs are limited to six square feet, as well.
Thank you
“On Oct. 10, I enjoyed breakfast at Southern Kitchen on N.C. 801 in Advance. When I asked for the ticket, I was told ‘It’s been taken care of.’ I’d like this ‘mystery person’ to realize how deeply I appreciate their kind and generous gesture. All day I felt such a lifted spirit, I didn’t even notice the clouds. Thank you sincerely from my heart.” J.M.
