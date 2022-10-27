Ask SAM: What happened to the free pumpkin carving at Old Salem?

Q: I miss the carved pumpkins at Halloween in Old Salem. My children and I would go every year to see them. Why is the event no longer held?

C.J.C.

Answer: In a word, finances.

It wasn’t financially viable for Old Salem to continue providing the program, said Terry Taylor, the president and CEO of Old Salem.

The free pumpkin carving event was well attended and fun. After the pumpkins were carved on Saturday, they were displayed on the fence around Salem Square through Sunday night’s Old Salem trick or treating.

“The last year it was done, in 2017, it cost the organization $7,525.00," Taylor said. "That year, we asked the participating parents to donate 'something' for their children and we made it easy with a donation box for cash and with a QR code for credit cards. We suggested $10 but they could give any amount.

“Sadly, we only got a single donation of $10.00 and that came from one of our own staff members,” Taylor said.

In 2018, Old Salem tried to find a corporate sponsor for the pumpkin carving.

They were unable to and the pumpkin carving ended.

“As a nonprofit, were no longer able to absorb the cost of putting it on, Taylor said. "Given the current cost of pumpkins and supplies, the same event today might now run $10k or more.

"We might consider doing it again if someone would like to set-up to pay for it."

Q: With all the new industry moving into the Triad, what are the chances nonstop flights to Boston will resume at Piedmont Triad International Airport?

J.M.

Answer: Officials with Piedmont Triad International Airport certainly hope the odds are high.

Stephanie Freeman, the marketing and customer relations manager for the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, said “Boston is the number one market that is not directly served from our airport.

"Although it has been a number of years since we have had direct service to Boston, we continuously push the service, along with other markets, to our existing and potential new carriers. The growth that is occurring in the community will certainly bring additional demand that may lead carriers to serve Boston and other new routes.”

Q: I received a sweepstakes offer with the title "Sweepstakes Audit Bureau" which offered $12,000,000. The entry data claim form requested that I send a $5 fee for processing. Is this a scam?

C.R.

Answer: Yes, anytime you are asked to send money to receive a prize, it's a scam, according to the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina.

The BBB also had some information about the Sweepstakes Audit Bureau.

"We are reporting that the company is part of a larger business, Emerson Publishing. Emerson has earned an F rating with BBB, in part for not modifying all their advertising to meet the BBB Code of Advertising. Based on the ad review, they've been using the same advertising you received for 12 years."

Drug disposal event

Inmar Intelligence in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office will have a drug take-back from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bolton Elementary School, 1250 Bolton St., Winston-Salem.

You can drive through the school parking lot and drop off unused and expired medications for safe and secure disposal.