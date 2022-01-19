Ask SAM: What happened to 'The Great British Baking Show?' I can't find it on TV.

Q: I’ve just become a fan of "The Great British Baking Show." It isn’t on PBS anymore and isn’t listed in the online schedule. Has it been dropped or is it on a break?
B.C.
Answer: SAM also enjoys "The Great British Baking Show," which is now streaming on Netflix, so it no longer appears on PBS.
A spokesperson for the network told us what is going on with Paul Hollywood and the bakers.
“Our license for 'The Great British Baking Show' came to an end and unfortunately the broadcast rights are no longer available to us.
“The show was bought out by Netflix so it is now available on their subscription service."
As of Dec. 31 the broadcasting rights for the national PBS and the local PBS affiliates expired.
If you go to the PBS.org website, the show is still listed, but all that is there are extras from a season five episode. There's an announcement that the "episodes expired on December 31."
"We continue to evaluate all of our available programming options and genres for our broadcast schedule and hope to find similar programming that our viewers can enjoy, the spokesperson said.
“We know many of our viewers have loved watching 'The Great British Baking Show' over the years!"
Q: Why wasn't President Joe Biden at the Army-Navy game? The President (Commander in Chief) sits the first half on one side, and the second half on the other side to be fair. However, there was no sign of Biden or explanation as to why he was not present. As a former Marine I find this a ‘slap in the face’ to our military. Can you find out why he did not attend?
A.T.
Answer: There have been many years since the game was reinstated in 1899 that the sitting president didn’t attend the game.
According to WeAreTheMighty.com, a veteran-led digital publishing website, the 10 sitting presidents who have attended the Army-Navy game are Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Calvin Coolidge, Harry Truman, John Kennedy, Gerald Ford, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. President-elect Donald Trump attended the 2016 game. He is the only president-elect to attend the game. Trump also attended as president.
Not all presidents who attend the games go in each year of their terms.
According to SBNation.com, a sports news website, Truman has the record for most times attending the game. He attended seven times, but in most of the games he didn’t switch sides. Kennedy went in 1961 and 1962. Ford went in 1974. No president attended the game between 1974 and 1996 when Clinton attended. Bush attended in 2001, 2004, and 2008. Obama attended in 2011. Trump attended in 2018 and 2020.
Biden attended several Army-Navy games as vice president.
Dwight Eisenhower is the only president to have played in the Army-Navy game. He played for Army in the 1912 game. He didn’t attend any of the games as president.
Coat donations
The Salvation Army and A Cleaner World are again accepting coats for their annual Give a Kid a Coat campaign. The drive, in its 34th year, runs through Feb. 12. New and gently used coats may be dropped off at any A Cleaner World location in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, or High Point. The Winston-Salem coat distribution is underway from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Salvation Army Center, 1255 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem in the food pantry area.
Melissa Hall: My 5 favorite columns and articles of 2021
My five most memorable columns and articles of 2021
June 6, 1944 was another day that will live on, although many of the survivors of the Normandy invasion have now died. The solemn day was the …
This story is about a rally to honor people who have been killed by law enforcement officers. The rally organizers said that education was the…
This was a column on what it would take to stop switching to daylight savings time. It's been discussed many times, but so far no action.
This column was about Mazie Woodruff for Black History Month. Woodruff was the first African-American woman elected to public office in Forsyt…
This column was written in response to an email from an old friend who told me that March 29 is National Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101