Ask SAM: What happened to 'The Great British Baking Show?' I can't find it on TV.

Q: Why wasn't President Joe Biden at the Army-Navy game? The President (Commander in Chief) sits the first half on one side, and the second half on the other side to be fair. However, there was no sign of Biden or explanation as to why he was not present. As a former Marine I find this a ‘slap in the face’ to our military. Can you find out why he did not attend?

A.T.

Answer: There have been many years since the game was reinstated in 1899 that the sitting president didn’t attend the game.

According to WeAreTheMighty.com, a veteran-led digital publishing website, the 10 sitting presidents who have attended the Army-Navy game are Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Calvin Coolidge, Harry Truman, John Kennedy, Gerald Ford, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. President-elect Donald Trump attended the 2016 game. He is the only president-elect to attend the game. Trump also attended as president.

Not all presidents who attend the games go in each year of their terms.