Ask SAM: What happens to garbage and recycling after they are picked up?

Appliances, tires, hazardous materials and electronics should not be placed in the trash.

Appliances can be taken to the Hanes Mill Road landfill and dropped off at no charge.

Forsyth County residents can dispose of five tires each year at no charge at the Hanes Mill Road landfill.

Household hazardous materials and electronics should be taken to the 3RC EnviroStation at 1401 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem.

For the recycling part, SAM turned to Helen Peplowski, the sustainability director for the City of Winston-Salem.

“I know there is a lot of skepticism about the recycling process, especially when national news stories come out that focus on what isn’t being recycled, so I’m happy to share more about that process.

“Because we contract with Waste Management, they are responsible for collecting, processing and marketing all recycled materials.

“Once they collect the recycling from curbside bins, it is taken to their Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in the Union Cross area for sorting and processing. In this facility, the material is transferred to a system of conveyer belts that assist the employees in sorting the material.