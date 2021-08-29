Ask SAM: What is being done to ease congestion near Old Town School?

Q: Are there any plans to relieve the traffic fiasco that occurs on Shattalon Drive between Murray Road and Bethania Rural Hall Road any time soon? I am a resident on that stretch of Shattalon and traffic crawls through there for at least 40 minutes each school day. Even public school buses are caught up in this mess. Recently, I witnessed an ambulance having to drive down the middle of the street to get to its destination. What happens when a fire engine has to get through? This is a dangerous situation.
— C.H.
Answer: Brent Campbell, the chief of staff for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools explained the traffic situation at many schools.
“We recognize the first few days of school are always slower and more congested than normal. We continually look at ways to improve the traffic flow into our campuses.
“This year, we are seeing an increased amount of car riders, we assume in part due to the pandemic.
“We have identified some areas that appear to need additional controls and our teams are looking at ways to change patterns at many places across the district.
“Drivers can expect to see some changes across the district in the coming days.
“We are also confident that as parents solidify their routines and schools begin operating pick up and drop off more efficiently, since this isn’t a process they’ve executed fully in over 18 months, the delays and lines will subside.
“I will ensure the transportation teams are aware there is a concern about Old Town, specifically.”
Q: We had a water main break in our development that took all night to fix. They had to tear up a piece of our road to get to the drain hole at the corner of Kenbridge Drive and Landover Drive. In doing so, they left the hole open with only half of the lid because it broke. We needed this danger corrected the day it happened.
— G.C.
Answer: Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, said that the road has been repaired.
“We appreciate it when our customers contact City Link to notify us of safety concerns, share a compliment or request service and we apologize for the delayed response.
“Our Utilities Field Operations staff have addressed this concern and repaired the roadway.”
Q: In the past I think I have seen you give the info in Ask SAM for a local person who collects bikes, fixes them, then gives them to kids. I have four bikes I would like to give if I can find out his info.
— B.H.
Answer: Chris Culp, the technology director at Summit School, and his students repair and refurbish bikes. They work with local groups to give the bikes away when they are completed.
Here’s how you can donate bikes to them:
You can drop it off at the main office of Summit School, 2100 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
There is a sign next to the front entrance where you can leave the bike donations.
Thank you from the TCBC (Twin City Bike Collective) team.
