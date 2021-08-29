Ask SAM: What is being done to ease congestion near Old Town School?

Q: Are there any plans to relieve the traffic fiasco that occurs on Shattalon Drive between Murray Road and Bethania Rural Hall Road any time soon? I am a resident on that stretch of Shattalon and traffic crawls through there for at least 40 minutes each school day. Even public school buses are caught up in this mess. Recently, I witnessed an ambulance having to drive down the middle of the street to get to its destination. What happens when a fire engine has to get through? This is a dangerous situation.

— C.H.

Answer: Brent Campbell, the chief of staff for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools explained the traffic situation at many schools.

“We recognize the first few days of school are always slower and more congested than normal. We continually look at ways to improve the traffic flow into our campuses.

“This year, we are seeing an increased amount of car riders, we assume in part due to the pandemic.

“We have identified some areas that appear to need additional controls and our teams are looking at ways to change patterns at many places across the district.

“Drivers can expect to see some changes across the district in the coming days.