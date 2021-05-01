Ask SAM: What is Cinco de Mayo?

Q: What exactly is the Cinco de Mayo celebration about? Everyone says that it’s not Mexico’s independence day, so what is it?—L.O.
Answer: Cinco de Mayo (the “fifth of May” in English) commemorates the 1862 victory of a small Mexican militia over the French army at the battle of Puebla, near Mexico City. It is often confused with Mexico’s Independence Day, which is celebrated Sept. 16.
On Cinco de Mayo, led by Mexican General Ignacio Zaragoza Seguin, a poorly armed, outnumbered militia was able to stop and defeat a well-outfitted French army of 6,500 soldiers, which ended the French invasion of Mexico. The victory is remembered as a glorious moment for Mexican patriots.
Cinco de Mayo is recognized throughout Mexico, but it is most heavily celebrated in the city of Puebla and its surrounding region. Additionally, U.S. cities with large Mexican populations recognize the day with cultural festivities. For example, San Diego’s three-day festival commemorating Cinco de Mayo regularly attracts more than 250,000 people, according to the festival’s Web site at www.fiestacincodemayo.com.
This year, Cinco de Mayo is Wednesday.
Q: Every so often I receive notices of sweepstakes through the mail which I believe are legitimate. But last week I received a sweepstake offer with the title “Sweepstakes Audit Bureau” which offered $12,000,000.00. The entry data claim form requested that I send them a $5 fee for Research and Data Processing. I have never heard of this sweepstake and especially one asking for money so I believe this was a scam. Am I correct?
Answer: Anytime you are asked to send money to receive a prize, it’s a scam, according to Lechelle Yates of the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina.
Yates also had some information about the Sweepstakes Audit Bureau. “We are reporting that the company is part of a larger business, Emerson Publishing. Emerson has earned an F rating with BBB, in part for not modifying all their advertising to meet the BBB Code of Advertising. Based on the ad review, they’ve been using the same advertising you received for 12 years.”
For more information about the BBB’s file on Emerson, go to www.bbb.org/us/tx/dallas/profile/sweepstakes/emerson-publishing-inc-0875-37006684.
Forsyth Humane Society celebration and fundraiser
The Forsyth Humane Society is celebrating its 80th year serving cats and dogs in Forsyth County. It is a fundraiser, Virtual #SAVEFURSYTH Challenge for the Animals, now through May 31st.
Participants will complete 80 miles of physical activities or 80 hours of self-care in 80 days to help them celebrate their anniversary.
You can choose the Adventure Pass, where the focus is on achieving 80 miles of exercise; or, the Self-Care Pass, where you will focus on 80 hours of relaxing activities.
You can complete the challenge on your own, or join as a group to stay motivated.
All entrants have 80 days to complete their challenge. You will earn digital badges along the way to celebrate your success.
Participation in the challenge begins with a $35 donation. All participants will receive a t-shirt and swag magnet.
Register today at forsythhumane.org/challenge/. Registration ends May 31.
Proceeds from this fundraiser funds the daily and medical care needs of the more than 4,500 cats and dogs that the organization will care for this year.
