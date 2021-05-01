Ask SAM: What is Cinco de Mayo?

Q: What exactly is the Cinco de Mayo celebration about? Everyone says that it’s not Mexico’s independence day, so what is it?—L.O.

Answer: Cinco de Mayo (the “fifth of May” in English) commemorates the 1862 victory of a small Mexican militia over the French army at the battle of Puebla, near Mexico City. It is often confused with Mexico’s Independence Day, which is celebrated Sept. 16.

On Cinco de Mayo, led by Mexican General Ignacio Zaragoza Seguin, a poorly armed, outnumbered militia was able to stop and defeat a well-outfitted French army of 6,500 soldiers, which ended the French invasion of Mexico. The victory is remembered as a glorious moment for Mexican patriots.

Cinco de Mayo is recognized throughout Mexico, but it is most heavily celebrated in the city of Puebla and its surrounding region. Additionally, U.S. cities with large Mexican populations recognize the day with cultural festivities. For example, San Diego’s three-day festival commemorating Cinco de Mayo regularly attracts more than 250,000 people, according to the festival’s Web site at www.fiestacincodemayo.com.

