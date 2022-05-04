Ask SAM: What is Cinco de Mayo?

Q: What exactly is the Cinco de Mayo celebration about? People told me that it's not Mexico's independence day, so what is it?

Answer: Cinco de Mayo (the "fifth of May" in English) commemorates the 1862 victory of a small Mexican militia over the French army at the battle of Puebla, near Mexico City. It is often confused with Mexico's Independence Day, which is celebrated Sept. 16.

According to History.com, in the early 1860s, Mexico was in dire straits financially after several years of internal in-fighting. Benito Juarez, a lawyer and member of the Zapotec tribe, an Indigenous group, was elected president in 1861.

The country had to default on payments to various European countries. As a result, Britain, France, and Spain sent their navies to Veracruz demanding payment.

Britain and Spain worked out a plan with Mexico and went home.

France, under the leadership of Napoleon III, invaded with the intent of setting up an empire in Mexico.

In 1862, on Cinco de Mayo, a poorly armed, outnumbered militia, led by Mexican General Ignacio Zaragoza Seguin, was able to stop and defeat a well-outfitted French army of 6,500 soldiers, which ended the French invasion of Mexico. The victory is remembered as a glorious moment for Mexican patriots.

“The battle lasted from daybreak to early evening, and when the French finally retreated, they had lost nearly 500 soldiers. Fewer than 100 Mexicans had been killed in the clash,” History.com said.

Cinco de Mayo is recognized throughout Mexico, but it is most heavily celebrated in the city of Puebla and its surrounding region. Additionally, U.S. cities with large Mexican populations recognize the day with cultural festivities.

Putting together an emergency supply kit

Although hurricane season doesn’t officially begin until June 1, it’s never too soon to put together emergency plans and an emergency supply kit.

Here are some suggestions from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Emergency Management.

Emergency supply kits should contain enough non-perishable food and water to last each family member three to seven days.

Other essential items include:

• First-aid kit

• Weather radio and batteries

• Prescription medicines

• Sleeping bag or blankets

• Changes of clothes

• Hygiene items such as toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, and deodorant

• Cash or checkbook

• Pet supplies including food, water, leashes, bedding, muzzle and vaccination records

• Face masks and hand sanitizer

Residents should stay informed during severe weather by using a battery-powered radio for weather and evacuation information and should know evacuation routes in their community. When asked to evacuate, residents should leave the area immediately.

For more information on hurricanes and overall emergency preparedness go to ReadyForsyth.org or ReadyNC.gov.

Thank you

Thank you to everyone who helped to make our shred day at Fries Memorial Moravian Church a huge success. All proceeds will be sent to the Moravian Board of World Missions for the Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic. The next shred day will be Sept. 17.

