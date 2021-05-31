Ask SAM: What is Duke Energy doing on North Peace Haven Road?

Q: What kind of work is Duke Energy doing on North Peace Haven Road in Winston-Salem?
J.W.
Answer: Jimmy Flythe, the west region director of government and community relations for Duke Energy Carolinas, said that the utility is making improvements to prevent power outages, among other things.
“Duke Energy is making grid improvements that strengthen the grid in all of our service areas against severe weather, as well as physical and cyber threats. These improvements help to reduce outages and allow Duke Energy to more efficiently use crews and equipment during a storm response.
“Specifically along North Peace Haven Road, we are installing smart, self-healing technology that can automatically detect a power outage and quickly reroute power to restore service faster.
“In 2020, self-healing technology helped to avoid around 300,000 extended customer outages in North Carolina and South Carolina, saving customers more than 1 million hours of lost outage time.
“Duke Energy is significantly expanding this smart technology and expects to install enough self-healing technology over the next few years to serve most customers, helping reduce the number and duration of outages they experience.
“We have many other grid improvement projects underway across the Triad. The work we have planned for the next year will benefit about 285,000 customers here in the Triad.”
Q: Who do you contact if you need a new outside trash can? Do you have to pay for a new one?
The trash can was broken when the trash truck emptied the trash.
H.M.
Answer: Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of the Winston-Salem Sanitation Department, said you should call CityLink at 336-727-8000 or 311 and they will issue a service request.
There is not a charge for it.
“Our staff will attempt to make repairs. If it can’t be repaired, they will replace it,” Campbell said.
Ransomware update
Nazneen Ahmed, a senior communications and policy advisor at the N.C. Department of Justice, said they checked their records on ransomware attacks. She said they found one, but it was part of a larger attack.
“Businesses and state and local government agencies are required to report data breaches to our office. However, the information they share doesn't always describe the specific type of hacking incident, such as ransomware, and may not always include the physical address of the company.
“In 2021, we know of one ransomware attack from the Winston-Salem area, but it was part of the Blackbaud ransomware attack.
“Blackbaud is a cloud services vendor that experienced a ransomware attack that compromised many of its customers’ data, so the Winston-Salem entity was affected as a result but was not actually attacked by ransomware.
“We're not aware of any ransomware attacks in Kernersville based on available data, but as I said, location and specific type of hacking incidents are not always available information.”
