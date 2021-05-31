Ask SAM: What is Duke Energy doing on North Peace Haven Road?

Q: Who do you contact if you need a new outside trash can? Do you have to pay for a new one?

The trash can was broken when the trash truck emptied the trash.

H.M.

Answer: Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of the Winston-Salem Sanitation Department, said you should call CityLink at 336-727-8000 or 311 and they will issue a service request.

There is not a charge for it.

“Our staff will attempt to make repairs. If it can’t be repaired, they will replace it,” Campbell said.

Ransomware update

Nazneen Ahmed, a senior communications and policy advisor at the N.C. Department of Justice, said they checked their records on ransomware attacks. She said they found one, but it was part of a larger attack.

“Businesses and state and local government agencies are required to report data breaches to our office. However, the information they share doesn't always describe the specific type of hacking incident, such as ransomware, and may not always include the physical address of the company.