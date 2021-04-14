Ask SAM: What is going on with Duke Energy online payment service?

Q: What is going on with Duke Energy and their on-line systems? I waited on hold for 56 minutes on Monday to finally get an agent to tell me why my long-time username and password no longer work in trying to access my Duke Energy account.

The first agent told me they were updating their system and everyone is having trouble accessing their accounts. She said everyone has a new account number and that customers have also been assigned an ID number. She could not help me at all and transferred me to a supervisor who also could not help and who cut my phone call off after a few minutes of putting me on another hold. I had told both agents to take my phone number in case of being cut off. (I’ve had this experience several times with other companies.)

The first agent did take my number but after she transferred me to her supervisor she said she could not make out-going calls and in a few moments I was cut off. It seems to me that whoever is in charge of updating Duke’s on-line system has made a big mess. Any advice on straightening this out? I feel sure I’m not the only person experiencing this difficulty.

J.S.