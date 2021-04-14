Ask SAM: What is going on with Duke Energy online payment service?

Q: What is going on with Duke Energy and their on-line systems? I waited on hold for 56 minutes on Monday to finally get an agent to tell me why my long-time username and password no longer work in trying to access my Duke Energy account.
The first agent told me they were updating their system and everyone is having trouble accessing their accounts. She said everyone has a new account number and that customers have also been assigned an ID number. She could not help me at all and transferred me to a supervisor who also could not help and who cut my phone call off after a few minutes of putting me on another hold. I had told both agents to take my phone number in case of being cut off. (I’ve had this experience several times with other companies.)
The first agent did take my number but after she transferred me to her supervisor she said she could not make out-going calls and in a few moments I was cut off. It seems to me that whoever is in charge of updating Duke’s on-line system has made a big mess. Any advice on straightening this out? I feel sure I’m not the only person experiencing this difficulty.
J.S.
Answer: Jimmy Flythe, the west region director of government and community relations for Duke Energy Carolinas, explained that the company is changing to a new “customer billing and information system that will enable more convenient, flexible options for customers.
“During the transition, some online customer service options have been intermittently available for Duke Energy Carolinas customers including logging into online accounts. We are currently working on a fix to this issue.”
Currently, Duke is not disconnecting services for nonpayment or charging late fees.
Learning to work with the new system has caused delays in processing requests. Duke has increased the number of people working at the call center. Flythe recommended that customers call back at a later time if their request is not urgent.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and this customer’s experience and appreciate our customers’ patience as we make these important enhancements to better serve their needs,” Flythe said.
Q: Will the funeral of Prince Philip be televised in its entirety here? If so, what channels?
J.C.
Answer: Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died Friday at age 99. His funeral will be Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The procession to the chapel will begin about 9:40 a.m. eastern time.
Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII said her station will be carrying the service.
“NBC has advised it will break about 9:30 a.m.,” Butt said.
Larry Audas, the president and general manager of WFMY said his station would also carry the service.
“Our coverage will originate with CBS News and WFMY will air the entirety of what the network provides to us. Coverage may begin as early at 9:30 a.m. and is estimated to be an hour and a half,” Audas said.
WFMY will also have coverage on its website, social media, and evening newscast.
James Himes, the vice president and general manager of WGHP, said that his station will not be televising the service.
“It will be streamed on MyFOX8.com,” Himes said.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101