Q: Are there any plans to develop the old Oak Hollow Mall? I believe it’s owned by High Point University. — J.H.

Answer: High Point University does indeed own that mall and uses it for various purposes, said Pam Haynes, the vice president for communications at HPU.

“The university has utilized the former mall space in many ways over the last several years, including those listed below. The university continues to evaluate all options regarding the property, but with a Dillard’s Clearance Center adjoined, options have been limited,” she said.

Provided community events in the HPU Community Center space and a temporary home for the Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center

Housed a mail sorting center so all university mail, including mail sent through the postal service, Amazon and other couriers, comes directly to campus. This alleviates and improves mail flow for residents of the city.

Parking for major events, such as HPU Commencement, High Point Furniture Market and more

Space for storage for campus equipment, seasonal decorations, furniture and more

Q: My driver’s license reads “Not For Federal Identification.” Does that statement affect my voting privilege? Previous licenses did not have this disclaimer. — S.T.

Answer: Your driver’s license can be used as ID for voting. Under the state’s new law, ID must be shown when voting, starting with this year’s elections.

The “Not for Federal Identification” just means that it is not a REAL ID, said John Brockwell, a spokesman for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

“The indication is that the driver license does not have the REAL ID enhancement and cannot be accepted as proper identification to enter a military installation, board a domestic commercial airliner, visit a nuclear power plant facility or enter a restricted federal facility.

“Other than that, the driving privileges associated with the license remain unchanged.”

Q: In the Triad, is it too late to put out something to prevent grubs? I have had more of those green beetles this year than usual. I am seeing fewer than a week ago, so some have already gone in the ground. — K.H.

Answer: It’s not too late, but don’t wait much longer, said Terri Billeisen, the director of undergraduate programs in the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology at N.C. State University.

“A preventive application generally targets the grubs in the earliest (1st instar) stage and I recommend timing an application at the peak of adult flight (i.e. when Japanese beetle adults are flying everywhere). It’s a little late for that kind of an application but it is certainly not too late to put something out. Grubs are still young and are more susceptible to pesticides now than they will be in a few weeks. If you are going to apply something, do it now.”

