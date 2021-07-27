Ask SAM: What is Mark Little of Bib's doing now?

Q: Last weekend I saw a repeat episode of BBQ Pitmasters with Mark “Pig Daddy” Little of the former Bib’s Downtown restaurant. What’s he up to these days please? (Sure do miss Bib’s!..)

Answer: SAM’s colleague, Michael Hastings, the Journal’s food editor talked with Little and found out what he’s up to these days.

Since Little and his partners closed Bib’s on Dec. 31 after 12 years in business, Little has returned to his first love: art.

Before he opened Bib’s, Little made his living in commercial graphic design and illustration. Now he is painting acrylics, including artwork done on commission. Little also creates prints, greeting cards and other products from his original paintings.

Little said he has no plans to return to restaurant work.

“I did graphic design and illustration for 25 years. That was my very first passion,” Little told Hastings this week.

“I'm starting over at 61 years old, and doing probably the only other thing my body can do. I'm afraid I've just aged out (of restaurant work). But I’m faithful the Lord has a plan.”