Ask SAM: What is Mark Little of Bib's doing now?

Q: Last weekend I saw a repeat episode of BBQ Pitmasters with Mark “Pig Daddy” Little of the former Bib’s Downtown restaurant. What’s he up to these days please? (Sure do miss Bib’s!..)
Answer: SAM’s colleague, Michael Hastings, the Journal’s food editor talked with Little and found out what he’s up to these days.
Since Little and his partners closed Bib’s on Dec. 31 after 12 years in business, Little has returned to his first love: art.
Before he opened Bib’s, Little made his living in commercial graphic design and illustration. Now he is painting acrylics, including artwork done on commission. Little also creates prints, greeting cards and other products from his original paintings.
Little said he has no plans to return to restaurant work.
“I did graphic design and illustration for 25 years. That was my very first passion,” Little told Hastings this week.
“I'm starting over at 61 years old, and doing probably the only other thing my body can do. I'm afraid I've just aged out (of restaurant work). But I’m faithful the Lord has a plan.”
Little said that Talley’s Custom Frame & Gallery in Mount Airy is selling his prints and a few originals.
People interested in Little’s artwork can visit his Facebook page, Art by Mark Little, or contact him at mark.little1210@gmail.com.
Q: My daughters have noticed lots of work on powerlines as we’ve been driving around Forsyth and Davie counties. We’ve seen this work in Winston-Salem on Peace Haven Road near Country Club; in Lewisville on Lewisville-Clemmons and Styers Ferry roads; and in Advance, next to the post office on N.C. 801. They were wondering what the orange tubes around the power lines are for?
Answer: Duke Energy is upgrading its lines in the various areas of the Triad and across its service area in North Carolina, said Jimmy Flythe, a spokesman for Duke Energy.
“The 'orange tubes' are likely line hoses, which our line workers use temporarily for safety, adding some insulation onto energized conductors while work is performed to upgrade poles, cross arms, and powerlines in order to keep the power flowing and not interrupt service," Flythe said.
"Along North Peace Haven Road, we are installing smart, self-healing technology that can automatically detect a power outage and quickly reroute power to restore service faster. We have many other grid-improvement projects underway across the Triad. The work we have planned for the next year will benefit about 285,000 customers here in the Triad," he said.
Blood donors needed
The American Red Cross is in dire need of blood and platelets and has scheduled several blood drives in the area. In addition, people who donate between Aug. 1 and 15 will be entered in a drawing for an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the Bonnaroo Music and Art Festival in Manchester, Tenn., on Sept. 2-5. Also, anyone who donates in August will be given a free four month subscription offer for Apple Music. That offer is available only to new Apple Music subscribers.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org. For more information about the Bonnaroo festival, go to Bonnaroo.com. For a list of items on the VIP trip prize, go to RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
