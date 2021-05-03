Ask SAM: What is the basic facility charge on my Duke Energy bill?

Q: What is the Basic Facility charge on my Duke Energy bill? Why do I pay county sales tax and sales taxes on my Duke Energy bill?

S.M.

Answer: That is an existing charge that was on your bill previously but is spelled out differently now, according to Jimmy Flythe, a spokesman for Duke Energy in the Carolinas.

“This year, residential and non-residential customers began receiving a new, simplified energy bill,” Flythe said. “We designed it to help customers more easily view and understand their bill and energy usage. We used customer feedback and industry best practices to develop a new bill format designed to create a simple and uncluttered experience. Duke Energy introduced the new bill design to customers in the Carolinas in May.