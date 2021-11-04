Ask SAM: What is the booster dose for the Moderna vaccine?

Q: If I got the two doses of Pfizer vaccine and wanted to get a Moderna shot as a booster, would I receive a full dose or a half dose? The people who got Moderna originally only get the half dose.

F.W.

Answer: According to information from Novant Health, the booster shot for the Moderna vaccine is a half dose.

You do not have to have the same vaccine for the booster as you had for the first series.

“Following updated guidance from the FDA, eligible individuals can ‘mix and match’ booster doses following completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine,” the press release said.

The CDC protocols state that you’re eligible for the booster if:

* You are 65 years or older.

* You are age 18 or older who are at high risk of severe COVID-19.

* Age 18 or older who work or live in high-risk settings.

* It’s been at least six months since you received the second dose in the primary Moderna series.