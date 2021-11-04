 Skip to main content
Ask SAM: What is the booster dose for the Moderna vaccine?
top story

Ask SAM: What is the booster dose for the Moderna vaccine?

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift discusses booster vaccination trends, 5-11 doses

Q: If I got the two doses of Pfizer vaccine and wanted to get a Moderna shot as a booster, would I receive a full dose or a half dose? The people who got Moderna originally only get the half dose.

F.W.

Answer: According to information from Novant Health, the booster shot for the Moderna vaccine is a half dose.

You do not have to have the same vaccine for the booster as you had for the first series.

“Following updated guidance from the FDA, eligible individuals can ‘mix and match’ booster doses following completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine,” the press release said.

The CDC protocols state that you’re eligible for the booster if:

* You are 65 years or older.

* You are age 18 or older who are at high risk of severe COVID-19.

* Age 18 or older who work or live in high-risk settings.

* It’s been at least six months since you received the second dose in the primary Moderna series.

There are a couple of other things to keep in mind about the booster shot. You can get a flu vaccination at the same time.

You can have the booster even if you’ve had another vaccination within the last two weeks.

You need to take your vaccination card with you for the booster shot.

If you’ve lost the card, contact the provider you received the original series of vaccinations from and request a new card.

Q: I have received three COVID-19 shots and the county’s positive test rate is below 6%. When will the city’s mask mandate be lifted for vaccinated people?

S.B.

Answer: On Oct. 29, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, after consulting with Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, and Dr. Christopher Ohl with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Infectious Diseases, outlined what it would take for the mask mandate to be lifted.

• "A positive infection rate of 5.0% or less for at least two weeks based on a 14-day average; and

• "Less than 10 new cases per 100,000 population per day for a five-day average.”

Public health officials have encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated now that vaccines for children 5 to 11 have been approved. 

Shredding events

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 1730 Link Road, Winston-Salem, Knights of Columbus #10504, will have a shredding event from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday in the back parking lot. Donations of $5 or more accepted. No CDs, metal bindings, plastic and clips.

Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, will have Shamrock Shredding on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13. Donations will be accepted to support local ministers.

Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Keating Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13. Donations accepted for community agencies, and national organizations.

Coming Sunday

In Sunday's column we will have a list of restaurants that have let us know they will be open Thanksgiving Day. If you own or manage a restaurant, email asksam@wsjournal.com and include restaurant name, address, phone number, hours of operation, whether special menu items will be available or if customers can order off the regular menu. Also, let us know if reservations are required or encouraged. We will run the list a few more times before Thanksgiving.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

