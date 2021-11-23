Ask SAM: What is the construction going on at Wake Forest Baptist?

C.L.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Answer: The recycling schedule for Winston-Salem is in line with other cities in North Carolina. Helen Peplowski, the sustainability director, for the City of Winston-Salem explains how the schedule works.

“This schedule is set mostly due to the staffing and equipment availability of the contractor who collects the curbside recycling, Waste Management.

“They are collecting recycling every weekday, but the areas they collect are what alternate. To collect weekly, they would need to at least double the number of drivers and trucks they have, both of which have shortages nationwide. This is the standard collection schedule for most places in the state as well.

“The limit of what our program accepts is also part of the reason collection is every other week. If people only recycle what is accepted in the program, it shouldn’t fill up a 96-gallon cart more than once every two weeks.

“If you find your blue cart overflowing with recycling, make sure you are recycling only what is accepted and then consider reducing what you are using or purchasing that needs to be recycled or thrown away. You can also take excess recycling to a county drop-off location.”