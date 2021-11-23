Ask SAM: What is the construction going on at Wake Forest Baptist?

Q: I have noticed a lot of construction going on beside the parking deck on Medical Center Boulevard at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. What is going on? And what will happen to the nativity scene that is usually in that spot?
K.S.
Answer: The nativity scene will still be displayed this year. Eryn Johnson, a spokesperson for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist explains what is happening at the medical center.
“Construction has started on a new helipad at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, which has affected vehicle and pedestrian traffic in and around the parking decks.
“This work is part of the $450 million care tower project that will include an upgraded emergency department, operating rooms and enhanced adult intensive care units at Wake Forest Baptist. The care tower is expected to be completed in 2026.
“Due to this construction, Wake Forest Baptist’s nativity scene will be relocated in front of the Medical Center’s Davis Memorial Chapel, located at 300 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem.”
Q: Why is it that recycling is only picked up every other week in Winston-Salem? Where we just moved from, recycling cans were twice as big as garbage cans, and it was picked up every week, so we were able to recycle four times as much as we had to throw away.
C.L.
Answer: The recycling schedule for Winston-Salem is in line with other cities in North Carolina. Helen Peplowski, the sustainability director, for the City of Winston-Salem explains how the schedule works.
“This schedule is set mostly due to the staffing and equipment availability of the contractor who collects the curbside recycling, Waste Management.
“They are collecting recycling every weekday, but the areas they collect are what alternate. To collect weekly, they would need to at least double the number of drivers and trucks they have, both of which have shortages nationwide. This is the standard collection schedule for most places in the state as well.
“The limit of what our program accepts is also part of the reason collection is every other week. If people only recycle what is accepted in the program, it shouldn’t fill up a 96-gallon cart more than once every two weeks.
“If you find your blue cart overflowing with recycling, make sure you are recycling only what is accepted and then consider reducing what you are using or purchasing that needs to be recycled or thrown away. You can also take excess recycling to a county drop-off location.”
The Red Kettles are backIt’s that time of year. The Red Kettles of the Salvation Army are out and the ringing of the bell tells you where they are according to Bob Campbell, the marketing director of the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem.
This year, there are traditional kettles and virtual kettles. The Red Kettle Challenge uses virtual kettles to start a fundraising challenge for individuals, group or families.
“People can volunteer to ring at the traditional kettles, donate to The Salvation Army virtual kettle and start or join a Red Kettle Challenge team by going to www.SalvationArmyWS.org.
“A new addition to all our kettles this year, traditional and virtual, we are accepting Venmo, PayPal, GooglePay, ApplePay, and Crypto currency,” Campbell said.
