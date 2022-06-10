Ask SAM: What is the construction on U.S. 158 in Bermuda Run?

Q: There is a long swath of construction and downed trees along U.S. 158 in Bermuda Run. What are they doing?

L.R.

Answer: The construction is part of a new trail that is being built, said Cindy Poe, the Bermuda Run town clerk.

“It is the construction of Phase I of the Blue Heron Trail. There has been a lot of communication from the Mayor in the monthly Town newsletters regarding this exciting project as well. Those articles are shared on the “news” on our website. If anyone would like to sign up to receive the email communications, that can be done via the website as well, she said.

The trail will connect Bermuda Run with Kinderton Village and the Truist Soccer Park. Pedestrian crossings over and under Interstate 40 will be built.

To see a map of the trail, go to www.townofbr.com and click on Phase 1 Blue Heron Trail.

Q: The rent for my post office box in King has increased from $76.00 to $198.00 (or 160%) in one year. I called the United States Postal Service to ask about the increase, and I was told they'd raised PO box rents nationwide, but was given no explanation why. Can you find out why?

R.J.

Answer: Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, said that prices for post office boxes vary according to the size and the post office where the box is located.

“The price of a P.O. Box increases periodically to offset operational costs, and depends on the box's size, payment period and whether it’s in a “competitive” or “market dominant” location.

“Boxes range from extra-large, which can accommodate multiple packages, to extra-small for letter mail and magazines. In between, there are small, medium and large boxes depending on what type of mail customers expect, how often they check it and daily volume. Payment options include a three-, six- and 12-month fee schedule,” he said.

The Postal Service has information about prices on PO boxes at individual post offices on its website, www.usps.com.

Q: About five years ago one of my neighbors started remodeling a large, two story structure in the back of their house. The siding has not been put up, the Tyvek paper is falling off, and wind and rain caused the plywood to mold. Is there a law in the City of Winston-Salem that limits the time frame for building permits and how long it takes to finish a project? This is an eyesore.

D.A.

Answer: Tracy Phillips, the chief building official for the City of Winston Salem, did some checking and told us what he found.

“The only permits on this house were for fire damage with work completed in 2004 and an open permit for an electrical panel change.”

Phillips said that an inspector would go by and see what’s going on.

He said that the permit stays in effect as long as work and inspections continue.

Fire/rescue training

The Kernersville and Winston-Salem Fire and Rescue departments will have training session on the closed section of U.S. 74 near Salem Parkway on Saturday.

Summer reading improvement program

The Winston-Salem Urban League is having a summer reading program for rising third-grade students.

The program begins June 20 and applications are being accepted.

For more information, email Sheryl Ragland at sragland@wsurban.org or call 336-717-1223.

