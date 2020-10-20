Ask SAM: What is the Electoral College and how does it work?

Q: How many people do we send to the Electoral College this year? When and by what process are they selected? Do they need to vote according the election outcome, or are they free to vote the way they deem best?

According to the N.C. State Board of Elections, “These offices are elected by electors, who are selected by political parties. The number of electors in any state is equal to the number of U.S. senators and representatives that state has in Congress. North Carolina has two senators and 13 representatives, for a total of 15 electors. The Electoral College consists of 538 electors. A majority of 270 electoral voters is required to elect the president. In North Carolina, political parties file the names of their candidates for electors for their nominees for president and vice-president with the North Carolina Secretary of State. If unaffiliated candidates qualify, they also must file with the Secretary of State the names of their candidates for electors for their nominees for president and vice-president. A vote for a candidate named on the ballot for president and for vice-president is a vote for the electors of that party or unaffiliated candidate.”