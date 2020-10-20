Ask SAM: What is the Electoral College and how does it work?

Q: How many people do we send to the Electoral College this year? When and by what process are they selected? Do they need to vote according the election outcome, or are they free to vote the way they deem best?
Answer: The Electoral College is the means by which the president and vice president are elected.
According to the N.C. State Board of Elections, “These offices are elected by electors, who are selected by political parties. The number of electors in any state is equal to the number of U.S. senators and representatives that state has in Congress. North Carolina has two senators and 13 representatives, for a total of 15 electors. The Electoral College consists of 538 electors. A majority of 270 electoral voters is required to elect the president. In North Carolina, political parties file the names of their candidates for electors for their nominees for president and vice-president with the North Carolina Secretary of State. If unaffiliated candidates qualify, they also must file with the Secretary of State the names of their candidates for electors for their nominees for president and vice-president. A vote for a candidate named on the ballot for president and for vice-president is a vote for the electors of that party or unaffiliated candidate.”
Basically, each party names 15 electors, with the electors of the winning party casting votes.
North Carolina does not allow "faithless electors," which means the party's electors here must vote for the candidate that wins the state.
According to North Carolina law, if an elector does not vote for the candidates of the party which nominated him or her, it will be considered a resignation and the other electors will fill the vacancy. North Carolina and 47 other state plus the District of Columbia have a winner take all system, where the winning presidential candidate in that state gets all of the electoral votes. Maine and Nebraska have a district system where the winner in each congressional district gets an electoral vote.
Q: If I am eligible for curbside voting because I’m in the at-risk population due to COVID-19, is my husband, who drives me to the polls, also eligible for curbside voting?
A.G.P.
Answer: No, he's not.
"A person is not eligible to vote curbside solely because they are the driver or passenger in a car with a voter who is eligible to vote curbside. Any voter may vote curbside if they are unable to enter the voting place due to age or disability," according to the State Board of Elections' website. "Neither fear of contracting COVID-19 nor refusal to wear a mask due to a personal preference rather than a medical condition makes a voter eligible to vote curbside. Any voter who votes curbside must sign the curbside affidavit."
Clothing donations
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, accepts gently used children’s clothing. They ask that the donations be clean and in good condition. The sizes should range from newborn up to children’s 16/18. For more information, call the church office at 336-766-6486 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Thank you
Many thanks to the gardening staff at Graylyn for the flower displays at the Reynolda Road entrance this year. The pansies and tulips were spectacular in the spring and the summer annuals were so refreshing during this stay at home summer. D.B.
