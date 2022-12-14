Ask SAM: What is the Forsyth County Tourism Development Authority?

Q: In reference to the retiring leader of the Forsyth County Tourism Development Authority and subsequent search for a new leader, it might be of interest to readers to know: What are the staff salaries of this $5 million taxpayer funded outfit? How can someone apply for the job? There might be some well-qualified candidates here in Forsyth County. What is the fee we will pay SearchWide Global Co. of St. Paul, Minn. for the search?

Answer: The authority doesn’t get property tax money, Richard Geiger, the chief staff person of the FCTDA and president of Visit Winston-Salem, explained what the FCTDA is, how it works, and what the search for a new leader will involve.

“This is an excellent opportunity to define the mission, role and funding of the Forsyth County Tourism Development Authority (FCTDA) (doing business as) Visit Winston-Salem.

“The FCTDA is a quasi-government entity established by the North Carolina General Assembly representing the Winston-Salem area in solicitation and provision of services to all travelers to Forsyth County and operates as Visit Winston-Salem.

“The FCTDA is almost solely funded by way of the hotel occupancy tax paid for by overnight guests staying at lodging properties in Forsyth County.

“Bottomline, it is visitors staying overnight that are funding the FCTDA, not local resident tax collections,” Geiger said.

He also explained what the search process for a new director will entail and how SearchWide Global was chosen to conduct the search.

The national search will begin right after the first of the year and is expected to take about four months.

“While Searchwide and the search committee are still finalizing the job description, the qualifications for Visit Winston-Salem’s next president will include:

Proven leadership in a destination marketing organization.

Strategic sales and marketing experience in tourism/hospitality and travel industry.

“The board is seeking a stellar, visionary leader. Their home ZIP code is not a determinate, nor a deterrent,” Geiger said.

“The FCTDA board and search committee carefully and thoughtfully considered three different executive search firms.

“Vetted based on the same criteria, Searchwide Global was the clear choice as they demonstrated they have a clear understanding of Visit Winston-Salem and the new leader being sought; the fee being paid by the TDA is 30% of base salary with a minimum of $60,000 and includes a guarantee of an 18-month replacement if candidate does not work out,” he said.

Dana Lu Bryson, the FCTDA board chair, said the salary for the new director has not been determined.

“The search committee, along with the executive search firm, are in the process of determining the salary range, which will be commensurate and competitive with other president/executive director roles in similar-sized destination marketing organizations,” Bryson said

