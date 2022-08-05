Ask SAM: What is the Goodyear blimp doing here?

Q: I saw the Goodyear blimp flying near Novant Forsyth Medical Center Thursday. Is it here for the Wyndham?

S.F.

Answer: Emily Cropper, a spokesperson for Goodyear told us what the blimp was doing.

“Yes, the Goodyear Blimp is in town for the Wyndham Championships. In advance of the event, we had the opportunity to bring the blimp to our Statesville plant,” she said.

Q: I have a friend who gets paid by the hour. The nature of his work has him sometimes working over 40 hours a week. When he does work over 40 hours in a week, his employer only pays him half his salary for the overtime hours. Is there a labor law in NC that allows this, and if so what are the stipulations?

D.B.

Answer: There are both state and federal laws that address overtime pay.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, federal law says that unless exempted from overtime pay, employees must be paid one and one-half times their hourly pay for any hours worked over 40 hours in a workweek.

Kisha Holmes, the administrator of the N.C. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Bureau, said this about overtime and how it’s calculated:

“Overtime is paid at time and one half the regular rate of pay.

“An example is if an employee makes $10 per hour and they work 45 hours, the employer would pay them $10 per hour (time) for 45 hours ($450) and $5 per hour (one half) for 5 hours of overtime ($25), for a total of $475.

“The calculation comes out the same if you pay $10 for 40 hours ($400) and $15 for 5 hours of overtime ($75) for a total of $475.

“If the employee is an exempt employee, there is no requirement to pay any overtime.”

You can file a complaint with the NCDOL about not getting overtime pay by calling 800‐625‐2267 (800‐NC‐LABOR).

To file a complaint you have to provide NCDOL with the following information:

• Your name

• Your address, phone number (if cell phone we need your cell phone carrier)

• Your email address

• Your date of birth

• Your job description or title

• Name of the employer/company where you work(ed)

• Employer’s physical address (i.e. business location) (cannot accept P.O. Boxes)

• Employer’s contact information such as: phone number, email, or fax

• First and last name of the contact person we need to speak with in regards to your wages (i.e. owner, manager or supervisor)

• Type of business (i.e. law office, home health care, restaurant, etc.)

• Rate of pay (i.e. $7.25 per hour, 25% commission)

• Total amount you claim is owed to you by your employer

• Dates worked, but not compensated

• The date of your first missed pay check

• Beginning date of employment

• Ending date of employment

Q: At the edge of Bermuda Run on N.C. 801, three houses are being moved to make room for apartments, per previous news reports. How will that added traffic be handled? Where were these houses moved to? Can you move houses on the highway without interrupting traffic?

D.C.

Answer: Andrew Meadwell, the Bermuda Run town manager, explained what’s going on at the site.

“The project is for 96 apartments. NCDOT has reviewed the project and working with the Town for intersection improvements.

“Funding was recently allocated to construct a northbound right turn lane on NC 801 to improve the operation of the intersection. NCDOT is working on design plans for this project with construction scheduled for the summer of 2023.

“NCDOT also permits and licenses home movers to move structures on the state road system. Two of the homes will be moved to Peoples Creek Road.”