Ask SAM: What is the mountain on WXII's webcam?

Answer: Many nonprofit organizations will take vehicles and you can get a tax deduction. In many cases, the vehicle doesn’t have to be in running condition. It will be auctioned off, sold for spare parts or in some cases sold for scrap metal.

According to its website, www.wheelsforwishes.org will take motorcycles in nearly any condition. It is a St. Louis-based organization and its proceeds benefit Make A Wish.

Closer to home, PBS NC (formerly UNC-TV) will take vehicles. For more information, go to www.pbsnc.org/support/vehicle/ or call 866-862-8855. You can also fill out a form on their website to donate.

Even closer to home, Tom Dollenmayer, the general manager of WFDD radio, said they take vehicle donations, also.

“WFDD does take vehicle donations of vehicles. The donor simply calls our car donation number, and our agent will walk them through the details. That phone number is 877-WFDD-CAR or 1-877-933-3227, he said.

You can also go to wfdd.careasy.org/home