Ask SAM: What is the mountain on WXII's webcam?

Q: What is the mountain seen in the distance from WXII’s webcam at Ennice?
J.L.
Answer: Lanie Pope, the chief meteorologist at WXII said, “The mountain you see is Bull Mountain. The Blue Ridge Parkway goes halfway up the mountain on the camera side.”
Q: I have a question regarding a portion of a building that has collapsed. It’s The Dize Awning Company building located at 1512 S. Main St. It’s been more than a year since a large portion of the roof and exterior wall collapsed during a severe storm. The company still appears to be operating their main office out of this building.
J.T.
Answer: According to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Inspections staff, “While the structure appears to be one building, it is actually multiple buildings separated by fire walls and/or structural walls.”
The section of the building that is damaged is locked, so people can’t enter it. Because of that, the building isn’t considered to be an imminent hazard.
“The property owner is working on corrections,” they said.
Q: I have a motorcycle that’s been sitting on our property for a few years that is beyond repair. What can I do to get it removed? Who will take it?
L.R.
Answer: Many nonprofit organizations will take vehicles and you can get a tax deduction. In many cases, the vehicle doesn’t have to be in running condition. It will be auctioned off, sold for spare parts or in some cases sold for scrap metal.
According to its website, www.wheelsforwishes.org will take motorcycles in nearly any condition. It is a St. Louis-based organization and its proceeds benefit Make A Wish.
Closer to home, PBS NC (formerly UNC-TV) will take vehicles. For more information, go to www.pbsnc.org/support/vehicle/ or call 866-862-8855. You can also fill out a form on their website to donate.
Even closer to home, Tom Dollenmayer, the general manager of WFDD radio, said they take vehicle donations, also.
“WFDD does take vehicle donations of vehicles. The donor simply calls our car donation number, and our agent will walk them through the details. That phone number is 877-WFDD-CAR or 1-877-933-3227, he said.
You can also go to wfdd.careasy.org/home
“We work with a highly reputable company since 2006. They take great care to make the process easy for the donor and there are no costs for the donor. The proceeds from each donation go directly to fund public radio programming,” Dollenmayer said.
Dana Conte, the director of Donor Services at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, said they take vehicle donations, as well.
“Goodwill accepts donations of vehicles — cars, trucks, motorcycles, SUVs, campers, RVs and more — running or not! Donate online in minutes at goodwillcardonation.org or call the 24/7 donations line at 866-233-8586,” Conte said.
