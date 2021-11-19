Ask SAM: What is the road construction going on at University Parkway near Ziglar Road?

Q: I recently moved to Winston-Salem and am curious to know about a road project begun near my neighborhood at the corner of University Parkway and Ziglar Road that has been causing serious traffic disruptions. What exactly are they installing/improving at that corner and is there an estimated date for the project’s completion?
— S.S.E.
Answer: The construction that you are asking about is the interchange of the Northern Beltway and University Parkway. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, “The 34.5-mile Winston-Salem Northern Beltway will begin at U.S. 158 southwest of Winston-Salem and end at I-74/U.S. 311 southeast of the city.”
Pat Ivey, the NCDOT engineer for Forsyth County, said “We expect to open the beltway to traffic between U.S. 52 and U.S. 311/New Walkertown Road and complete the work on University in late 2022, but the U.S. 52 interchange project will not be completed until fall 2023.”
Here is the beltway timeline according to Ivey:
• Future Interstate 74 is complete and open to traffic from U.S. 421/Salem Parkway to U.S. 311/New Walkertown Road.
• Future I-74 from US 311/New Walkertown Road to US 52 is under construction and currently on schedule for opening by the end of 2022. The segment that you're asking about is in this leg.
• Future I-74 from U.S. 421/Salem Parkway to Interstate 40 – contract will be awarded in December 2021 (completion date not yet known)
• Future I-74 from I-40 to I-74 – contract will be awarded in October 2022. (Completion date not yet known, but will be completed in conjunction with the section from U.S. 421 to I-40)
Last December, when the segment of the beltway between Reidsville Road (U.S. 158) and New Walkertown Road (U.S. 311) was opened, Winston-Salem Journal reporter Wesley Young wrote, “When completed, the eastern leg of the beltway will be designated part of I-74. Eventually, U.S. 52 between Mount Airy and Winston-Salem will be upgraded and designated I-74 as well, connecting to an existing stretch of I-74 between Mount Airy and I-77.
“To the east and south, I-74 goes almost as far south as Rockingham. Eventually, it will connect to other stretches of I-74 leading to the outskirts of Wilmington.”
Construction began in December 2014 and the estimated cost of the project is $1.74 billion.
Q: Here we go again with leaves in the streets impeding drivers. Reynolds Drive in Buena Vista is nearly impassable. Will you print the rules for leaf collection. Is there a number to call to report a violation?
— D.M.
Answer: The annual leaf collection began Nov. 1.
According to the Winston-Salem Department of Sanitation here are the guidelines for placing leaves at the curb:
• Rake leaves to the edge of your yard, behind the curb, and not in the street.
• Do not park vehicles on, in front of, or near your leaves.
• Do not put your leaves on a tarp.
• For year-round leaf collection, put leaves in a city yard-waste cart.
• Inclement weather may force a change in the leaf collection schedule.
• You may not burn leaves inside the city limits.
• Do not put sticks, rocks, and other debris in with the leaves, it may damage the equipment.
To report violations, call City Link at 311 or 336-727-8000.
