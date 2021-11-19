Ask SAM: What is the road construction going on at University Parkway near Ziglar Road?

Q: I recently moved to Winston-Salem and am curious to know about a road project begun near my neighborhood at the corner of University Parkway and Ziglar Road that has been causing serious traffic disruptions. What exactly are they installing/improving at that corner and is there an estimated date for the project’s completion?

— S.S.E.

Answer: The construction that you are asking about is the interchange of the Northern Beltway and University Parkway. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, “The 34.5-mile Winston-Salem Northern Beltway will begin at U.S. 158 southwest of Winston-Salem and end at I-74/U.S. 311 southeast of the city.”

Pat Ivey, the NCDOT engineer for Forsyth County, said “We expect to open the beltway to traffic between U.S. 52 and U.S. 311/New Walkertown Road and complete the work on University in late 2022, but the U.S. 52 interchange project will not be completed until fall 2023.”

Here is the beltway timeline according to Ivey:

• Future Interstate 74 is complete and open to traffic from U.S. 421/Salem Parkway to U.S. 311/New Walkertown Road.