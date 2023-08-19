Q: What is the room that hangs off the corner of one of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist towers?

J.N.

Answer: “This is certainly an interesting question and one we enjoyed tracking down,” said Joe McCloskey, a spokesman for Wake Forest University School of Medicine and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

“The room the reader asked about is a staff breakroom on the corner of Wake Forest University School of Medicine’s Nutrition Research Center Building, on the campus of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.”

In addition, the building has laboratories and offices for faculty and staff.

Q: Is there a website or something where someone can check to see if they have money that they may not have realized they were owed. A friend thought she had heard of something but couldn’t remember what it was. Are you aware of this?

B.D.

Answer: Your friend is probably talking about NCCash.com, an N.C. Department of State Treasurer website that allows people to search for unclaimed money they might be owed.

The money could come from a number of places, including money left from “bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that typically have been abandoned for one to five years.”

“Funds become unclaimed because the company loses track of the consumer, due to an incorrect address or other missing information,” according to the website.

The amount of money that North Carolina residents can claim is almost $1.09 billion.

To find out if you have money at the treasurer’s office, go to NCCash.com, click on ‘Search Now’ and put your name in the search link.

To claim the cash, you have to provide proof of ownership.

You must provide proof of your Social Security number. You can use a copy of your Social Security card, tax forms, pay stub or bank statement. Send copies, not the original documents.

You must also provide proof of address. That can include a copy of your driver’s license, a page out of a phone book or church/club directory, property tax bill, bank statement, or an envelope addressed to claimant with a U.S. postmark.

The money in the Escheat Fund earns interest and by state law, the interest is used for college and university, including community colleges, financial aid programs created by federal or state law.

The aid is administered by the N.C. State Education Assistance Authority. It is a state agency that is authorized by the General Assembly to administer the programs.

“The law further provides that this money will be utilized to provide grants and low interest loans to worthy and needy North Carolina students in state-supported schools of higher education,” according to the website.

The office can also be contacted by writing to the N.C. Department of State Treasurer, Unclaimed Property Division, P.O. Box 20431, Raleigh, NC 27619-0431, or calling 866-NCCash1 (866-622-2741) or emailing unclaimed.property@nctreasurer.com.

Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, $105,158,116 of unclaimed property was returned to its owners.

For more information, go to NCCash.com.