Ask SAM: What is the sculpture at First Baptist Church downtown?

Place the poinsettia in the sunniest portion of the room. Avoid cold drafts from doorways or excess heat from TV sets, radiators or heating ducts. Water the plant thoroughly when needed, and make sure a small amount of the water drips through the drainage holes of the container. About 10% of the water you apply should drip through to take out excess salt from the fertilizer in the soil. If the poinsettia came wrapped in decorative foil, you will need to punch holes in the foil to allow excess water to escape. Place the plant on a saucer to prevent damage to the furniture, but you should water it over a sink or tub and then put it back in the saucer. To retain a bright color, keep your poinsettia at temperatures not lower than 50 degrees Fahrenheit and not greater than 70 degrees. To keep poinsettias for a long time, fertilize them with a dilute fertilizer solution several times a month. When you are looking to move the plant outside in the late spring, after the risk of frost has passed, you shouldn't put it in the full sun. Instead, first put it somewhere where it is catching partial sunlight to allow it to acclimate, and work it up gradually to full sun before re-potting it to a larger container.