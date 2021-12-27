Ask SAM: What is the sculpture at First Baptist Church downtown?

Q: What does the sculpture in front of First Baptist Church on West Fifth Street signify?
J.Y.
Answer: The sculpture is called “Benediction” and was made by Charlie Brouwer, a local artist, according to Abigail Gook, the communications specialist for First Baptist.
“This life-size sculpture intending to ‘connect the community with people of faith and places of worship through art,’ is traveling around Winston-Salem to mark 10 different houses of worship throughout the year. For 40 days, ‘Benediction’ will invite visitors and passersby to find blessing in its open arms, Cook said.
Q: Can you tell me how we can keep our poinsettia plants alive after the holidays?
M.W.
Answer: Poinsettias from Christmas can last a long time with proper care, according to an article on N.C. State University's Cooperative Extension Service website.
"Horticulturists have done an excellent job of breeding new poinsettia varieties with long-lasting qualities," according to the site. Here are their tips, along with some from the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension office:
Place the poinsettia in the sunniest portion of the room. Avoid cold drafts from doorways or excess heat from TV sets, radiators or heating ducts. Water the plant thoroughly when needed, and make sure a small amount of the water drips through the drainage holes of the container. About 10% of the water you apply should drip through to take out excess salt from the fertilizer in the soil. If the poinsettia came wrapped in decorative foil, you will need to punch holes in the foil to allow excess water to escape. Place the plant on a saucer to prevent damage to the furniture, but you should water it over a sink or tub and then put it back in the saucer. To retain a bright color, keep your poinsettia at temperatures not lower than 50 degrees Fahrenheit and not greater than 70 degrees. To keep poinsettias for a long time, fertilize them with a dilute fertilizer solution several times a month. When you are looking to move the plant outside in the late spring, after the risk of frost has passed, you shouldn't put it in the full sun. Instead, first put it somewhere where it is catching partial sunlight to allow it to acclimate, and work it up gradually to full sun before re-potting it to a larger container.
You may want to contact the Cooperative Extension in early to mid-October next year for advice on how best to prepare the plant to bring it back inside for the holidays.
Q: Can we throw old alkaline batteries (such as AA, AAA) in the trash? If not, where can we take them to be disposed of?
D.P.
Answer: Yes, throw them in the trash. Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem said, "Alkaline batteries need to go in the trash, but 3RC does accept rechargeable batteries."
3RC Envirostation is located at 1401 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem. The service is free and open to all residents of Forsyth County. Proof of residency is required. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Thank you
"Three grandmotherly ladies had a special Christmas surprise when a very generous young gentleman paid for our brunch on Dec. 19 at River Birch Lodge. Thank you greatly, kind sir. We hope you had a happy Christmas. Yes, there is a Santa Claus!" V.C.U., G.M.W., and M.B.W.
