Ask SAM: What is the status of Long Creek Park (the old golf course)?

Q: What is the status of Long Creek Park (the old golf course) off Bethania Tobaccoville Road? There is no current information on the status of the park, and it is not listed on the city or county websites. Will there be a disc golf course?

Answer: Things will be getting started soon at Long Creek Park. William Royston, the director of the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department, provided an update: “The project was successfully bid for construction and the City has issued the Notice to Proceed. The contractor is finalizing obtaining the necessary permits be-fore they break ground. Disc golf is not in phase one.”

Q: Can you park your huge motor home on a residential street for months?

— C.P.

Answer: The short answer is no. Bruce Bailiff, the code enforcement senior project supervisor for the City of Winston-Salem, explained what constitutes an abandoned vehicle. “Any vehicle on a residential street for more than 7 days is defined as an abandoned vehicle. Additionally, vehicles on Silas Creek Parkway, University Parkway, Peters Creek Parkway, Salem Parkway, US 52, US 421 and I-40 on the road for more than 2 days, (48 hours).”

Call CityLink at 311 to report the vehicle.