Ask SAM: What is the status of Long Creek Park (the old golf course)?

Q: What is the status of Long Creek Park (the old golf course) off Bethania Tobaccoville Road? There is no current information on the status of the park, and it is not listed on the city or county websites. Will there be a disc golf course?
Answer: Things will be getting started soon at Long Creek Park. William Royston, the director of the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department, provided an update: “The project was successfully bid for construction and the City has issued the Notice to Proceed. The contractor is finalizing obtaining the necessary permits be-fore they break ground. Disc golf is not in phase one.”
Q: Can you park your huge motor home on a residential street for months?
— C.P.
Answer: The short answer is no. Bruce Bailiff, the code enforcement senior project supervisor for the City of Winston-Salem, explained what constitutes an abandoned vehicle. “Any vehicle on a residential street for more than 7 days is defined as an abandoned vehicle. Additionally, vehicles on Silas Creek Parkway, University Parkway, Peters Creek Parkway, Salem Parkway, US 52, US 421 and I-40 on the road for more than 2 days, (48 hours).”
Call CityLink at 311 to report the vehicle.
Q: Is there an organization that accepts cookbooks? I have several boxes of like new cookbooks and would like to donate them to an organization or church group.
— K.S.
Answer: There are three groups that expressed an interest in the books:
•The Forsyth County Public Library. Contact Mary Giunca, the public information officer at 336-703-2665.
•Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC will also accept them, and use them as part of their nutrition education programs. Contact Carolyn Breese, the vice president for philanthropy and community engagement at 336-407-4646 or email cbreese@secondharvest.org.
•The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will take them, for their annual book sale. Books can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. For more information about the Shepherd’s Center, call 336-748-0217.
Shepherd Center book sale
The Shepherd Center of Greater Winston-Salem has scheduled its annual book sale for Sept. 2-4 event. The sale has traditionally been in May, but was moved this after being canceled in 2020.
COVID-19 testing sites
Testing is available at no-cost to the participant. Insurance will be billed if applicable, but no copay is charged. For individuals without insurance, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) will be billed, again with no charge to the attendee. Testing events are subject to cancellation due to inclement weather.
• Noon-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate nine.
• Noon-3 p.m. Thursday at Triangle EMS Station, 3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem.
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate nine.
For more information or testing sites in other counties, go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/pop-testing-sites.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101