Ask SAM: What is the status of Memorial Industrial School Road?

Answer: Pat Ivey, the NCDOT Division Engineer for Forsyth County gave an update on the road's status: "Memorial Industrial School Road was closed on February 6th because of severe shoulder erosion caused by the severe flooding that day. In early March, we were given approval to begin working on 10 repair sites in Division, including Memorial Industrial School Road. Even though Forsyth County was not a FEMA-declared disaster county, we learned that the repairs on this road are eligible for Federal reimbursement due to its classification as an Federal Highway Administration route. This meant the repairs had to be advertised and awarded to contract, which required a significant amount of planning, design and coordination work by Division staff, Raleigh Units and environmental agencies. Unfortunately, the revenue effects of the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down work on many projects, including this one. All engineering work for this project is now complete and we had hoped to advertise the project in October. However we ran into unforeseen problems when we attempted to acquire the necessary right of way to perform the repairs. We are now working to acquire the property through other means; unfortunately, it is likely we will not be able to advertise the project until after the first of the year. We clearly understand the inconvenience this road closure is causing for citizens in this area and are doing everything we can to move the project forward."