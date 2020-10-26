Ask SAM: What is the status of Memorial Industrial School Road?

Q: When will the bridge on Memorial Industrial School Road be repaired? The bridge has been out since heavy rains flooded it this spring and washed away part of the road. The alternate route is much longer and curvier.
K.C.
Answer: Pat Ivey, the NCDOT Division Engineer for Forsyth County gave an update on the road's status: "Memorial Industrial School Road was closed on February 6th because of severe shoulder erosion caused by the severe flooding that day. In early March, we were given approval to begin working on 10 repair sites in Division, including Memorial Industrial School Road. Even though Forsyth County was not a FEMA-declared disaster county, we learned that the repairs on this road are eligible for Federal reimbursement due to its classification as an Federal Highway Administration route. This meant the repairs had to be advertised and awarded to contract, which required a significant amount of planning, design and coordination work by Division staff, Raleigh Units and environmental agencies. Unfortunately, the revenue effects of the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down work on many projects, including this one. All engineering work for this project is now complete and we had hoped to advertise the project in October. However we ran into unforeseen problems when we attempted to acquire the necessary right of way to perform the repairs. We are now working to acquire the property through other means; unfortunately, it is likely we will not be able to advertise the project until after the first of the year. We clearly understand the inconvenience this road closure is causing for citizens in this area and are doing everything we can to move the project forward."
Q: Recently I received a phone call from a "volunteer" with one of the political parties. The volunteer advised me that they had information that my absentee ballot had been rejected & they were calling to advise me that I needed to go vote early. This sounds like some kind of scam to get people to vote twice. Is this a legitimate phone call and if so should I contact my election board or will they contact me? I mailed my absentee ballot several weeks ago.
Answer: Tim Tsujii, the director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections said, "If they're uncertain of the validity of the call, then they should certainly call the Board of Elections to verify the status of their absentee ballot."
Bike donation request
Chester David and Gift Mart and Christmas for the City repair and tune up used bikes for children in under-served neighborhoods. They are asking anyone with a gently used kids' bike to consider donating it. They have restored and given away more than 300 bikes in the last two years. This year is no exception. They need bikes in fairly good condition, and they welcome anyone who wants to help repair and tune up the bikes. For more information or to donate a bike, call Chester David at 336-525-6482. Please leave a message.
