Q: What is the status of the construction of a football field at Reynolds High School? There hasn’t seemed to be any progress being made in quite some time. J.W.

Answer: Progress is being made, albeit slowly.

Nick Seeba, the director of facilities and construction for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, told us what is next for the project.

“The field and stadium project serving R.J. Reynolds High School and Wiley Middle School is moving forward as WS/FCS and Home Field Advantage (HFA) continue working closely throughout the summer on pre-construction planning.

“According to Stan Dean, a representative with HFA, HFA anticipates submitting information for consideration to the WS/FCS Board of Education in the coming weeks on the planned first phase of construction activity. That work will be to install the site’s utility and stormwater systems,” Seeba said.