Q: Mackay Road in Adams Farm area of Greensboro was scheduled for widening and improvements several years ago. Not only is there a dangerous railroad crossing, but there’s also growing heavy traffic. What is the latest on this? — A.N.

Answer: Preliminary work on the project is being completed.

Hanna Cockburn, the director of transportation for the City of Greensboro, gave us the timetable and some details of the project.

“The project on Mackay Road is between Atwater Drive and Williamsborough Lane. The project will widen the roadway to 5-lanes with curb and gutter and sidewalks on both sides.

“The project design is being finalized. The current schedule shows the contract being released for bid in January 2024, with construction beginning as early as April 2024. The schedule is subject to change.”

Q: Are there any updates as to when the Beltway connection from University Parkway to U.S. 52 will be complete? — L.S.

Answer: Pat Ivey, the N.C. Department of Transportation resident engineer for Forsyth County, said that “the Beltway contractor is planning to have the connection to U.S. 52 open to traffic later this fall, subject to favorable weather conditions.”

Q: I’m curious. Someone on my street had a utility dumpster in their yard for more than a year and a half. They stopped doing all repairs. What is the timeline in the City of Winston-Salem for construction? — D.R.W.

Answer: Tracy Phillips, the chief building official for the City of Winston-Salem, gave us general information about construction and repairs.

“Without knowing the specifics of the job, a permit is good for six months without inspections and twelve months from the last inspection.

“There is nothing in the residential codes that address a time length of a project.”

Book sale coming up

The Friends of the Central Library will hold its annual Spring Book Sale May 19-21 at the library, 660 W. Fifth St. Admission is free. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 20 and 1-4 p.m. May 21.

On May 21 items will be half price or $5 per bag; there may be some exclusions.

For more information, email FriendsofCentralLibrary@gmail.com or call 336-327-7888.

Upcoming Shredding events

Home Moravian Church World Mission Team will have a shredding event and food collection drive from 9 a.m. to noon May 20 at Sunnyside Ministry, 319 Haled St. A donation of $5 a box is suggested and will be used for Mission Projects. Canned food items will support the food ministry of Sunnyside.

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 1730 Link Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 20 in the back parking lot. A $5 donation per bag or box small business is welcome. A $75 donation per bin is also welcome.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.