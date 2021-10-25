Ask SAM: What is third hand smoke?

Q: My house is almost 100 years old. Recently, someone ask me if anyone had ever smoked in it, because if they had it might have thirdhand smoke. I know no one has smoked in it for the 10 years I’ve lived here. But obviously, I don’t know about the previous 90 years. What is thirdhand smoke, anyway?

W.R.

Answer: Thirdhand smoke is the residue that is left by nicotine and other chemicals when the cigarette is smoked.

“Thirdhand smoke clings to clothes, furniture, drapes, walls, bedding, carpets, dust, vehicles and other surfaces long after smoking has stopped. The residue from thirdhand smoke builds up on surfaces over time.

When you touch surfaces that have been exposed to it, you can pick up the contaminants.

“To remove the residue, hard surfaces, fabrics and upholstery need to be regularly cleaned or laundered” according to mayoclinic.org.

"Children and nonsmoking adults might be at risk of tobacco-related health problems when they inhale, swallow or touch substances containing thirdhand smoke."

Because small children put things in their mouths, they are very susceptible to exposure to thirdhand smoke, according to mayoclinic.org.