Ask SAM: What is Winston-Salem's noise ordinance?

Q: Can you clarify the noise ordinance in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County? I would have sworn that loud noises weren't permitted before 8 a.m., but with the mowing and dumpster emptying that is going on as early as 5:45 a.m. I must be wrong. — J.H.

Answer: The City of Winston-Salem has adopted the Forsyth County noise ordinance. Winston-Salem Municipal Code 46-5 covers noise.

It says that:

"(a)The following activities as they affect normal and customary activities in and around residences during nighttime hours are deemed to be unreasonably loud. It shall be unlawful to carry on the following activities in any residentially zoned area of the city or within 300 feet of any residence in the city:

"(1) The operation of a front-end loader for refuse collection between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.;

"(2) The operation of garage machinery between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.; and

"(3) The operation of lawn mowers and other gasoline-powered domestic tools out-of-doors between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m."

If the noise is coming from a business, you could consider contacting the business management or owner and ask them to schedule the dumpster pick-up a little later in the day.

A spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department has said that you can contact the police department and an officer can try to help resolve the problem with the business.

A noise ordinance violation is a Class 3 Misdemeanor and carries a fine of up to $500.

Q: There is a homeowner living in the city of Winston-Salem who bought a house for the purpose of dividing it up into two units and turning it into a bed and breakfast. This is in a residential area in the city limits. Is this allowed and are there any permitting or rezoning requirements? — R.G.

Answer: Chris Murphy, the director of Planning and Development Services for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, gave us some overall information about requirements for setting up a bed and breakfast in the city.

“Splitting the units into two (2) units would require having sufficient lot area and the correct zoning in place.

“Further, there would be possible building code compliance issues if the necessary building permits were not issued.

“True bed and breakfasts are permitted in single-family zoning, subject to a Zoning Board of Adjustment issued special use permit public hearing (with sign postings and surrounding property owner notifications).

“I say 'true' because we do not regulate AirBnB, VRBO and other similar short-term rental situations locally.”

For more information or to report a possible violation, email planning@cityofws.org with as much information as possible, including a physical address of the property in question.

Congratulations, scam prevented

J.R. got a call from someone claiming to represent Publisher’s Clearing House. They told her she had won $7,000 a week. Because of the coronavirus, they said they wouldn’t be able to come to her house. Instead, she was told she had to give them her banking information. J.R. gave the appropriate response. She hung up.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

