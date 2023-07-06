Q: We live in an undeveloped area of Forsyth County. For the last few weeks we and our neighbors have been invaded by ground-crawling centipedes. They do not crawl up walls or furniture, thank God. Still, we don’t want to go around barefoot and step on them. They are about one inch long, a light-brown color, and have double pairs of legs. These invaders have not been a problem in the past. Can you help identify these critters, and give some suggestions as to how to deal with the invasion? J.C.

Answer: Terri Billeisen, Ph.D., the director of undergraduate programs in the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology at N.C. State University, said that the bug you sent the picture of is a millipede. The difference between a centipede and millipede is the number of pairs of legs per body segment where the legs are attached to the body. Centipedes have one pair of legs per segment and millipedes have two pairs, she said.

Billeisen had some suggestions about dealing with the creepy crawlers.

“Millipedes are attracted to moist areas with a lot of organic matter (think: leaves, grass clippings, old mulch, etc.) so minimizing those areas around the perimeter of the house will help reduce populations.

“Indoor insecticide applications generally don’t work well for millipedes, however, I recommend treating external entryways, vents and utility openings, and foundation vents with bifenthrin or carbaryl if the homeowner is experiencing a large infestation.

“Ultimately, it is best to minimize areas they are likely to inhabit rather than dealing with an infestation.”

Q: I’ve heard that millipedes are poisonous. Is that true or an urban legend? Will they hurt you if they sting you? J.W.Y.

Answer: Billeisen said that some millipedes do have a defense mechanism for protection.

“Some millipedes produce a small amount of cyanide to ward off predators, but it is not a high enough concentration to be lethal to humans. With sensitive individuals, it may cause a skin reaction or rash, but that is about it.”

DAV chapter seeks volunteer drivers

The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.

The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA. For more information or to volunteer, call 336-515-5000 ext. 21479 to leave your contact information.

Thank you

“My wife and I went to Covington Park in Rural Hall Monday night to watch the fireworks (which were spectacular). Unfortunately, we weren’t smart enough to bring portable chairs. We had been standing, leaning on a fence (obviously uncomfortable) for a while when this very nice couple came up to us and offered two portable chairs to sit in. It made our evening. Thanks so much for this couple’s thoughtfulness.” P.M.