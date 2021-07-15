Ask SAM: What kind of car is in the Entresto television ad?

P.B.

Answer: As with many other projects of all kinds, there are issues with getting the materials needed.

Keith Huff, the director of field operations for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, said his department is currently working with the contractor to resolve material shortages. So there isn’t a definitive timeframe.

Q: Recently, I received an email saying I had a large amount of money in the N.C. Unclaimed Property fund. No explanation was given and the site had some other state offices and information, but no information about what this money might be or why it's there, if it is. I did not reply. Is this a new scam, or phishing/spear phishing? Who can I call?

Answer: You do not need to use the services of a private company to claim money at the N.C. State Treasurer’s Office.

Dan E. Way, the communications manager for the Office of the State Treasurer, said that the Unclaimed Property fund does have a lot of money in safekeeping — nearly $800 million waiting to be collected by the rightful owners.