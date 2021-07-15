Ask SAM: What kind of car is in the Entresto television ad?

Q: What is the brand of the little red car in the Entresto commercial on television?
R.P.
Answer: Jamie Bennett, a spokesperson for Novartis, the company that makes Entresto, said, “the car shown in the Entresto commercials is a Borgward Isabella.”
The Borgward company was founded by Carl Friedrich Wilhelm Borgward, who was a car builder in pre-World War II Germany. He began building cars again after the war and by 1955 was outselling all other German car makers, according to Hemmings,com, an automotive website.
Borgward “produced stylish, middle-class cars with an unmatched combination of performance, durability, economy and comfort for five,” according to Hemmings.com.
The Isabella was a big hit with car buyers. It was nicer than Volkswagens, and much less expensive than Mercedes-Benz.
In 1957 the Isabella coupe was launched, and that’s the one in the commercial. By 1962, Borgward was out of business due in part to an economic downturn. Borgward, himself, died of a heart attack in 1963 at the age of 72, according to Hemmings.
Q: The repaving on Miller Street looks so nice now. When will the Hawthorne Road repaving project be complete?
P.B.
Answer: As with many other projects of all kinds, there are issues with getting the materials needed.
Keith Huff, the director of field operations for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, said his department is currently working with the contractor to resolve material shortages. So there isn’t a definitive timeframe.
Q: Recently, I received an email saying I had a large amount of money in the N.C. Unclaimed Property fund. No explanation was given and the site had some other state offices and information, but no information about what this money might be or why it's there, if it is. I did not reply. Is this a new scam, or phishing/spear phishing? Who can I call?
M.G.
Answer: You do not need to use the services of a private company to claim money at the N.C. State Treasurer’s Office.
Dan E. Way, the communications manager for the Office of the State Treasurer, said that the Unclaimed Property fund does have a lot of money in safekeeping — nearly $800 million waiting to be collected by the rightful owners.
"It comes to us for a variety of reasons; including money left in a utility or rent deposit or insurance account, or bank deposit box and forgot all about.
“I can't speak to this specific case because I don't know all of the particulars, but I would direct people to call our Unclaimed Property Division Call Center at 866-622-2741.
“They would be able to help sort it out."
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101