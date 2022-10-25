Ask SAM: What kind of car is in the Intercontinental Hotel ad?

Q: What is the brand of the little green car in the Intercontinental Hotel commercial? — R.P.

Answer: The commercial is for the hotel’s parent company, IHG, which is based in the United Kingdom. IHG has 17 brands of hotels and resorts including Avid, Regent, and InterContinental Hotels and Resorts. The commercial is for the hotels’ rewards program. One program covers all 17 properties.

In the commercial, a man pulls up to an IHG hotel driving a small green convertible sports car and gets out with a balloon bouquet.

Sorry, you won’t be able to go to a dealer and buy one or order it online. It’s not a production car.

Katie Shuford, a spokesperson for IHG, said that the car is a “custom concept car that we designed specifically for the ad.”

The company has hotels and resorts all over the world.

Winston-Salem has a few hotels that are under the IHG brand: The Kimpton in the former Reynolds Building and Hotel Indigo in the former Pepper Building. Both are downtown.

Holiday Inn Express and Holiday Inn are also under the IHG umbrella.

There are two Holiday Inn Express hotels in Winston-Salem, one in Kernersville, and one in Clemmons.

There are two Holiday Inns and three Holiday Inn Express hotels in Greensboro.

The “Guest How You Guest” commercial is available on Youtube.







Elections board knows you’re a voter

Q: I got a notification in the mail that said the election board information said I didn’t vote in 2020. I did vote, I’ve voted in every election I’ve been eligible to vote in since I was 18. Is there a problem with their records? Should I be concerned? — C.V.

Answer: The N.C. State Board of Elections is well aware of this mailer that is being sent to voters across the state. The board has looked into it, and the mailer is coming from a group called Voter Education Network Independent Expenditure PAC.

In an email, Patrick Gannon, the spokesman for the State Board, said that the mailer tells people if they think the information is not correct, to contact the state board of elections. It includes contact information for the board.

“These mailers are confusing to voters and have resulted in numerous calls to the State Board at a critical time in the election cycle.

“We recognize the importance of efforts to encourage people to vote. However, providing inaccurate information decreases confidence in our elections, and encouraging voters to contact the State Board about their voting record from prior elections is unnecessary and stresses our limited resources,” Gannon said.

Gannon gave these steps for checking your voting history. It will show the elections you have participated in and the way you voted, absentee, early, provisionally, or on Election Day.

Here’s how to find your voter history record:

1. Go to the State Board’s Voter Search tool. (vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/)

2. Enter your first and last names, as they would appear on your voter record, into the required fields, then click “Search.”

3. From the resulting list, click on your name, which appears in blue type.

4. Scroll down to the “Your Voter History” section.

“The State Board of Elections reminds all voters to get accurate information about elections from state and county elections officials. Please visit NCSBE.gov,” Gannon said.