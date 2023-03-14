Q: I have been treated for a serious medical condition for several months and would like to express my appreciation for the caring attention I have received. Besides a note of appreciation, what other type of non-monetary gift would be appropriate to give the physician? — E.L.

Answer: Joe McCloskey, a spokesman for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said that gifts aren’t necessary.

“While we appreciate that patients may wish to express their gratitude to their physician, our Conflict of Interest policy prohibits our providers and staff from accepting personal gifts from patients or family members during ongoing care.

“This is standard practice across health care.

“However, a patient may make a gift to honor a caregiver by contacting our Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist by calling 336-716-4589 or by visiting https://giving.wakehealth.edu/ to make a donation,” he said.

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center also accepts gifts from people who want to thank their doctor, or staff members at their facilities. Gifts can be made by going to https://supportnovanthealth.org/regional-foundations/forsyth/.

Q: We moved into our home in rural Clemmons a little over a year ago. Unfortunately, we purchased a new construction home near the Muddy Creek wastewater treatment plant. We came by a few times and never really smelled any sewage smell. Now that we have lived here over a year, the smell is becoming overwhelming. On evenings of low cloud cover, it is like we live in a sewer or septic tank. We cannot go outside the smell is so strong. I know, we purchased the house; however, is there anything that can be done to curtail the sewage smell? — B.H.

Answer: Gale Ketteler, the utilities public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, explained how residents can contact the utilities division when they have questions, concerns or problems regarding water service, sewer service, or the various plants around the county.

“Contacting City Link is always the best approach for any service situation. We’re concerned about our customers’ needs and want to help. It is difficult to respond without having a conversation, and fortunately, this customer subsequently contacted us to discuss his concern.

“There are several options to contact City Link. The city funds an entire department with agents to help you and a system to route your service request to the proper staff. This allows us to respond to questions or issues, track performance and resolve things to your satisfaction,” she said.

CityLink can be contacted by calling 311 or 336-727-8000, email at citylink@cityofws.org, or from the city’s website, www.cityofws.org.

“As for our wastewater treatment plants, these large operations protect public health, the environment and utilities for downstream municipalities that, like WSFC Utilities, process raw water from the Yadkin River for drinking water. We strive to be a good neighbor, but there is no way to completely eliminate all odors at a wastewater treatment plant. Our plants operate well within environmental permit limits and our essential workers are dedicated to serving the entire community,” Ketteler said.