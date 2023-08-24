Q: I understand that when the N.C. Department of Transportation finishes connecting Vance Road and Belews Creek Road, folks traveling on Vance Road toward US 158 (Reidsville Road) will not be able to turn left onto US 158. If this is indeed correct, will local residents have an opportunity to voice their concerns at a community meeting with NCDOT? This sounds far more dangerous than having a turn lane on Vance Road for those that need to travel west on US 158. — H.B.D.

Answer: The type of intersection that will be built is called a synchronized street or reduced conflict intersection, and it’s actually safer than a conventional intersection, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Connie James, an NCDOT project engineer, said that “synchronized streets can help alleviate congestion while increasing travel capacity and reducing the number of collisions at intersections.”

Drivers coming up to the new intersection who want to go straight or turn left will make a right turn, go 600 to 1,000 feet and make a U-turn to get back to the intersection to turn right or continue straight.

An information sheet from NCDOT said that synchronized streets reduce congestion, and wrecks at intersections.

“Improved traffic flow is possible by simplifying traffic signal phasing (e.g., eliminating the need for left-turn signals or cutting down on the time spent at a traffic light) and allowing both directions of traffic to move simultaneously.

“Redirecting traffic to avoid high-risk movements, such as through movements, reduces the number of conflict points — places in intersections where collisions might occur,” according to NCDOT. Synchronized Streets are also more cost effective because they can use the existing right-of-way.

James said that there were public meetings on the U.S. 158 widening project in 2017 and 2019.

“There will not be any further public comment periods for the project as we are currently finalizing the plans for advertisement. Bids will be opened in March 2024 and construction will begin shortly after that” James said.

Q: I’ve been having a problem with a critter getting into my trash bin and tearing through the garbage. I have tried using a tight bungee cord to secure the top, and even a heavy stone, to keep the top closed and the thing out, but to no avail. I can’t be the only one this is happening to. Does the city have any suggestions? — K.M.

Answer: There are very few things worse than going out in the morning to discover that a critter has been scavenging in the trash and left it all over the yard.

Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of sanitation for the City of Winston-Salem, said that while they don’t have a solution for critters in the trash, they have heard of people using bungee cords, or heavy rocks to secure the bin top.

The Humane Society of the United States suggests that instead of putting the bin out the night before collection day put it out the morning of collection.

A Journal staffer has had luck using large clamps to keep bin closed. Those clamps must be removed before trash pickup, though.

If anyone has any ideas, we’ll pass them along.