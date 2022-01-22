Ask SAM: What kind of snowplow was on the front page of the Jan. 17 Journal?

Q: I was fascinated by the picture on the front page of the Jan. 17 Winston-Salem Journal of the snow plows on I-40. The plow in front is amazing. I tried googling pull snow plow all I got was pictures. I would love to have more information such as is it on wheels and who makes it? Is this a contractor or state or city? The ones I saw on google had a hopper this one has tanks.

C.L.

Answer: Mark Crook, a staff maintenance engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation Division 9 which includes Forsyth County, said that the plow is called a tow plow.

“This one belongs to NCDOT. We have seven in Division 9.

“The rear plow is on a trailer that has wheels that track the plow to the side, so we can plow two lanes at once.

“The tanks on top of the tow plow are filled with salt brine. It’s for weight to help with down force on the blade. The tow plows that have been purchased by NCDOT have come from Viking-Cives.

“This type of plow is new to NCDOT we have only had them for a few years, but they work very well on large multi-lane roads.”