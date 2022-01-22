Ask SAM: What kind of snowplow was on the front page of the Jan. 17 Journal?

Q: I was fascinated by the picture on the front page of the Jan. 17 Winston-Salem Journal of the snow plows on I-40. The plow in front is amazing. I tried googling pull snow plow all I got was pictures. I would love to have more information such as is it on wheels and who makes it? Is this a contractor or state or city? The ones I saw on google had a hopper this one has tanks.
C.L.
Answer: Mark Crook, a staff maintenance engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation Division 9 which includes Forsyth County, said that the plow is called a tow plow.
“This one belongs to NCDOT. We have seven in Division 9.
“The rear plow is on a trailer that has wheels that track the plow to the side, so we can plow two lanes at once.
“The tanks on top of the tow plow are filled with salt brine. It’s for weight to help with down force on the blade. The tow plows that have been purchased by NCDOT have come from Viking-Cives.
“This type of plow is new to NCDOT we have only had them for a few years, but they work very well on large multi-lane roads.”
Q: My wife and I went to the Forsyth County Health Department to pick up our free K-95 masks. They were out of the masks and we were told that they do not expect another shipment. Could you please follow up and confirm if this is indeed the correct information..
J.P.
Answer: Yes, that is correct. The Forsyth County Department of Public Health and the Forsyth County Department of Social Services each got 36,600 masks for a total of 73,200 masks.
They were distributed to the public through community partner agencies and the two county departments. The distribution began Jan. 18 and it was limited to four per person and eight per household.
Both departments are out of the masks and will not be getting another order, said Todd Luck, a spokesman for Forsyth County.
Q: Why hasn’t Kenny Beck been on the WXII news?
B.G.
Answer: Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII told us where Beck has been.
“Kenny has been under the weather; taking time off to rest and return just in time for the winter storm.
"Of course, he was off at the holidays as well, so it does feel like he’s been gone forever! We are excited to see him back on the desk, just as our viewers are."
Salvation Army coat giveaway
Bob Campbell, the director of marketing and public relations for the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem, let us know that The Salvation Army is distributing coats to anyone in need.
The giveaway is during food pantry hours at the Salvation Army building, 1255 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
Pantry hours are 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Registration is not required and coats are available one per person per family while supplies last. The distribution ends Feb. 18.
Shredding event
We have our first notification of a shredding event this year:
Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, will have Shamrock Shredding on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries including the Salvation Army and Second Harvest Food Bank.
Thank you
"Thank you to the young lady who walked up to me when I was in line checking out at the Food Lion in Wallburg. She gave me $40 and walked away before I could say thank you. This was before Christmas." B.W.
