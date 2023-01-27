Ask SAM: What kinds of safety measures are used in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools?

Q: Can you get an update on what has been done to provide safety in our schools? Do we have law enforcement, metal detectors and locked doors? — K.L.

Answer: Chris Runge, the executive for director communications and media for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, brought us up to date on security measures the school system has implemented.

The district is working with law enforcement agencies, universities, and first responders and is beginning to use the Standard Response Protocol from the I Love You Guys Foundation, Runge said. The foundation helps schools develop plans for security and other emergencies.

The district is using easier to understand terms like lockdown, secure, hold, evacuate and shelter to help parents and students better understand what is going on, Runge said.

“All schools now have secure entrances and access controls,” he said. “Students and staff must use badges or ID numbers to access buildings. Visitors must use an intercom system and check in to the visitor management system.”

The system has two portable metal detectors at all middle and high schools that can be used as needed.

“While they will not be used every day, we now can use them immediately should we need them, need to investigate a verified threat, or have reason to believe we need additional security during the school day,” he said.

The metal detectors can also be used at the beginning of the day, if necessary.

The district also has a clear bag policy for all large events at schools.

Camera upgrades at all school are being finished, Runge said. All schools have high-definition cameras at key locations. The cameras can be accessed by remotely and on mobile by school administrators, and SROs. District administrators also have access to the cameras and can watch a situation in real time.

“Each school now has a security manager via the district security team to help with security plans and incident response,” Runge said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Kernersville Police Department provide school resource officers for all traditional middle and high schools.

More information on school safety can be found on the school system’s website, www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us. To access the School Safety Page, go to the Families/Community drop-down menu and click on School Safety.

Q: Please find out the status of the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Speer Bridge Road and Old U.S. 421. Many rumors have been circulating about this proposed. — R.C.

Answer: Randall Miles, a district engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation, said that project is about 40% complete. The primary contractor is Carl Rose & Sons, Inc., which is based in Elkin.

Miles said that the project should be completed this summer.