Ask SAM: What local Sept. 11 commemorations are planned?

The service will be at the First Responders Memorial in the Fourth of July Park. The memorial is located adjacent to the park’s parking lot off of West Bodenhamer Street.

Recently, D.H. Griffin Companies donated a section of a steel beam from the South Tower of the World Trade Center to the Town of Kernersville for display at the First Responders Memorial. The beam will be dedicated at 9:59 a.m., the time the South Tower collapsed on 9/11.

The public is invited to attend. We encourage all groups in attendance to practice social distancing to make this event as safe as possible for everyone.

Yadkinville: A commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be held in the Willingham Theater, 226 E Main St, Yadkinville, at 8 a.m. Saturday. The event will also be live streamed on the Yadkin Arts Council’s Facebook page.

There will be speakers, music, and recognitions. The program will adjourn outside for Taps and a 21-gun salute. Weather permitting there will be a flyover. The program will pause at 8:46 and 9:03.

The keynote speaker will be Steve Schneibner, a first officer with American Airlines, who was scheduled to flight 11 on Sept. 11, 2001. He will tell his story from his book, “In My Seat.”

