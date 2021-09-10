Ask SAM: What local Sept. 11 commemorations are planned?

In observance of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, the following commemorations and memorials have been announced:
Winston-Salem: A commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks will be held today at Reagan High School, 3750 Transou Road, Pfafftown. The commemoration is in conjunction with the City of Winston-Salem’s 9/11 Public Safety Challenge for local Junior ROTC Units.
The commemoration will begin at 9:11 a.m. and will be held in the school gym. State and local elected officials will speak, along with a representative of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.
The commemoration will be followed by a resumption of the annual 9/11 Public Safety Challenge, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
JROTC cadets from high schools in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County will compete in marksmanship, close-order drill and a “raider” (obstacle) course that combines elements of the physical abilities tests of law enforcement agencies and fire departments. The winning unit will take home the Public Safety Challenge Cup, a perpetual trophy that is passed to the winner from one year to the next.
Both events are free and open to the public. Masks will be required inside the school.
Kernersville: At 9:30 a.m. today the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department and Kernersville Police Department will conduct a 9/11 Remembrance Service.
The service will be at the First Responders Memorial in the Fourth of July Park. The memorial is located adjacent to the park’s parking lot off of West Bodenhamer Street.
Recently, D.H. Griffin Companies donated a section of a steel beam from the South Tower of the World Trade Center to the Town of Kernersville for display at the First Responders Memorial. The beam will be dedicated at 9:59 a.m., the time the South Tower collapsed on 9/11.
The public is invited to attend. We encourage all groups in attendance to practice social distancing to make this event as safe as possible for everyone.
Yadkinville: A commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be held in the Willingham Theater, 226 E Main St., Yadkinville, at 8 a.m. today. The event will also be live streamed on the Yadkin Arts Council’s Facebook page.
There will be speakers, music, and recognitions. The program will adjourn outside for Taps and a 21-gun salute. Weather permitting there will be a flyover. The program will pause at 8:46 and 9:03.
The keynote speaker will be Steve Schneibner, a first officer with American Airlines, who was scheduled to flight 11 on Sept. 11, 2001. He will tell his story from his book, “In My Seat.”
High Point: A 9/11 memorial will be on display at Wesleyan Christian Academy, 1917 N. Centennial St., High Point. The temporary memorial is on the school’s soccer field, and can be viewed from the road.
The memorial includes 2,977 miniature U.S. flags around a 2-foot cross made from steel remnants from the World Trade Center. The cross is on loan from alumni parents, David and Donna Griffin of D.H. Griffin, the Greensboro company that had a major role in the demolition and cleanup at the World Trade Center site.
The soccer field lights will be on from 8 to 11 p.m. today.
