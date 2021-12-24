Ask SAM: What restaurants are open on Christmas Day?

Issues with the global supply chain are forcing food-manufacturer Kraft to creatively side-step the ongoing shortage of cream cheese.

Christmas Restaurants

Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day:

East China, 216 Summit Square Blvd., Winston-Salem, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The regular menu will be available, no lunch specials. 336-377-9191

Grandma Ruby’s Country Cookin’ , 6110 University Parkway, Winston-Salem, will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. breakfast and other menu items will be served. 336-377-9227.

Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, 104 W. Fourth St. in the Hotel Indigo, will be open. Reservations are not required.

The Katharine Brasserie and Bar, 51 E. Fourth St. Breakfast will be served from 7 to 10 a.m., and brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no dinner service. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling, 336-761-0203.

Downtown Thai & Pho, 271 W. Fourth St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and then from 5 to 10 p.m.

Nawab Indian Cuisine, 129 S. Stratford Road, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 5 to 10 p.m.