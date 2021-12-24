 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Ask SAM: What restaurants are open on Christmas Day?
0 Comments
featured

Ask SAM: What restaurants are open on Christmas Day?

  • 0

Issues with the global supply chain are forcing food-manufacturer Kraft to creatively side-step the ongoing shortage of cream cheese.

Christmas Restaurants

Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day:

East China, 216 Summit Square Blvd., Winston-Salem, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The regular menu will be available, no lunch specials. 336-377-9191

Grandma Ruby’s Country Cookin’ , 6110 University Parkway, Winston-Salem, will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. breakfast and other menu items will be served. 336-377-9227.

Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, 104 W. Fourth St. in the Hotel Indigo, will be open. Reservations are not required.

The Katharine Brasserie and Bar, 51 E. Fourth St. Breakfast will be served from 7 to 10 a.m., and brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no dinner service. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling, 336-761-0203.

Downtown Thai & Pho, 271 W. Fourth St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and then from 5 to 10 p.m.

Nawab Indian Cuisine, 129 S. Stratford Road, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 5 to 10 p.m.

Sampan Chinese Restaurant, 985 Peters Creek Parkway, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Take-out only.

All Sonic Drive-in locations in the Triad will be open.

Additionally, some chains such as Waffle House and IHOP are traditionally open for Christmas.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert