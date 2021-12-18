Ask SAM: What restaurants are open on Christmas Day?

Christmas Restaurants
Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day:
* East China, 216 Summit Square Blvd., Winston-Salem, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The regular menu will be available, no lunch specials. 336-377-9191
* Grandma Ruby's Country Cookin', 6110 University Parkway, Winston-Salem, will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. breakfast and other menu items will be served. 336-377-9227.
* Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, 104 W. Fourth St. in the Hotel Indigo, will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and then 4:30 to 8 p.m. Reservations are not required.
* The Katharine Brasserie and Bar, 51 E. Fourth St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling, 336-761-0203.
* Downtown Thai & Pho, 271 W. Fourth St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and then from 5 to 10 p.m.
* Nawab Indian Cuisine, 129 S. Stratford Road, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 5 to 10 p.m.
* Sampan Chinese Restaurant, 985 Peters Creek Parkway, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Take-out only.
* Additionally, some chains such as Waffle House and IHOP are traditionally open for Christmas.
If we hear from any other restaurants that will be open for Christmas, we will include them in a list on Dec. 23.
Q: If a stoplight is flashing red on two sides and yellow on two sides, how do I handle it?
N.B.
Answer: A flashing red/yellow light is not necessarily malfunctioning. There are times when they are set to do that.
Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department explained what to do.
"The lighting sequence provided would control vehicles as if the lights were intended to be flashing. Drivers would be expected to stop at the flashing red light and yield to other traffic. Those approaching the flashing yellow would be expected to proceed with caution.
"This of course is assuming an officer is not present and directing traffic in that intersection. If an officer was present, then drivers would be expected to follow the direction of the officer.
"These provisions are covered in N.C. General Statute and Winston-Salem City Ordinance, provided below."
NCGS 20-158. Vehicle control signs and signals.
(a) The Department of Transportation, with reference to state highways, and local authorities, with reference to highways under their jurisdiction, are hereby authorized to control vehicles:
(4) At intersections and other appropriate places, by erecting or installing flashing red or yellow lights.
(b) Control of Vehicles at Intersections.
(3) When a flashing red light has been erected or installed at an intersection, approaching vehicles facing the red light shall stop and yield the right-of-way to vehicles in or approaching the intersection. The right to proceed shall be subject to the rules applicable to making a stop at a stop sign.
(4) When a flashing yellow light has been erected or installed at an intersection, approaching vehicles facing the yellow flashing light may proceed through the intersection with caution, yielding the right-of-way to vehicles in or approaching the intersection.
(5) When a stop sign, traffic signal, flashing light, or other traffic-control device authorized by subsection (a) of this section requires a vehicle to stop at an intersection, the driver shall stop (i) at an appropriately marked stop line, or if none, (ii) before entering a marked crosswalk, or if none, (iii) before entering the intersection at the point nearest the intersecting street where the driver has a view of approaching traffic on the intersecting street.
