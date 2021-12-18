Ask SAM: What restaurants are open on Christmas Day?

If we hear from any other restaurants that will be open for Christmas, we will include them in a list on Dec. 23.

Q: If a stoplight is flashing red on two sides and yellow on two sides, how do I handle it?

Answer: A flashing red/yellow light is not necessarily malfunctioning. There are times when they are set to do that.

Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department explained what to do.

"The lighting sequence provided would control vehicles as if the lights were intended to be flashing. Drivers would be expected to stop at the flashing red light and yield to other traffic. Those approaching the flashing yellow would be expected to proceed with caution.

"This of course is assuming an officer is not present and directing traffic in that intersection. If an officer was present, then drivers would be expected to follow the direction of the officer.

"These provisions are covered in N.C. General Statute and Winston-Salem City Ordinance, provided below."

NCGS 20-158. Vehicle control signs and signals.