Ask SAM: What restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day

Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day:

K&W Cafeterias:

Winston-Salem: 800 E. Hanes Mill Road

3300 Healy Drive

Greensboro: 3300 Northkine Ave, in Signature Place / Friendly Center

3710 Holden Road in Holden Crossing

The K&Ws will be serving their traditional Thanksgiving Day special of roast turkey and cornbread dressing with cranberry sauce, choice of two vegetables, bread, scratch made dessert and a beverage for $10.99. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and provide continuous service through 8 p.m. Other signature K&W selections will still be available that day as well. For those who wish to enjoy K&W in their own homes, two family size meals featuring traditional Thanksgiving Day favorites, the K&W Feast, which serves six and the K&W Gathering serves which 18 are available. All locations are taking orders now for holiday meals.

Fourth Street Filling Station, 871 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are suggested. Traditional Thanksgiving dinners like turkey and ham will be available, as well as some favorites. Call 336-724-7600 for reservations.