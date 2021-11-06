Ask SAM: What restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day

Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day:
K&W Cafeterias:
Winston-Salem: 800 E. Hanes Mill Road
3300 Healy Drive
Greensboro: 3300 Northkine Ave, in Signature Place / Friendly Center
3710 Holden Road in Holden Crossing
The K&Ws will be serving their traditional Thanksgiving Day special of roast turkey and cornbread dressing with cranberry sauce, choice of two vegetables, bread, scratch made dessert and a beverage for $10.99. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and provide continuous service through 8 p.m. Other signature K&W selections will still be available that day as well. For those who wish to enjoy K&W in their own homes, two family size meals featuring traditional Thanksgiving Day favorites, the K&W Feast, which serves six and the K&W Gathering serves which 18 are available. All locations are taking orders now for holiday meals.
Fourth Street Filling Station, 871 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are suggested. Traditional Thanksgiving dinners like turkey and ham will be available, as well as some favorites. Call 336-724-7600 for reservations.
C&H Cafeteria, 940 S. Main St., Kernersville, will open at 9:30 a.m. for whole pie sales. The serving line will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a Thanksgiving Day special with turkey and dressing, cranberry sauce, two vegetables, a slice of pie, roll and choice of fountain soda, tea, coffee or lemonade for $9.49.
Golden Corral restaurants in the Triad will be open:
180 Hanes Mall Circle, Winston-Salem, open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
2226 Rockford St., Mount Airy, open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
4404 Landview Drive, Greensboro, open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Grandma Ruby’s Country Cookin’, 6110 University Parkway, will be open, serving breakfast and other menu items. To-go orders available. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 336-377-9227.
Omega House Restaurant, 1498 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a limited menu. No reservations are required. 336-724-5262.
Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, 104 W. Fourth St., in the Hotel Indigo, Winston-Salem, will have lunch and dinner options. Call 336-722-0795 to reserve a table.
Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, 115 S. Main St., will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are recommended. For more information or reservations, call 336-293-6702.
Also, such chains as Waffle House and Cracker Barrel will be open. Owners or managers who want to be included can email us at asksam@wsjournal.com. Include the address, serving hours, whether you will have a special menu and if reservations are required or encouraged.
Donations are being accepted
Sara E. Butner, the communications manager for Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, let us know that, “Goodwill’s Success Outfitters program has resumed accepting donations, including clothing drives organized by local businesses and community groups.
“Donations need to be dropped off at Goodwill’s Workforce Development Center, 2701 University Parkway, Winston-Salem. We are not offering pick-up services yet.
“We ask that donors contact us to arrange for Success Outfitters donations to be brought to the main office entrance, not the donation drive-thru at the Goodwill Retail Store.”
For more information, call 336-724-3621 x11332 or email tfultz@goodwillnwnc.org.
