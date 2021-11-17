Ask SAM: What restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving?

K&W restaurants will be serving their traditional Thanksgiving Day special of roast turkey and cornbread dressing with cranberry sauce, choice of two vegetables, bread, dessert and a beverage for $10.99. Doors are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Other signature K&W selections will be available that day as well. For those who want to eat at home, two family size meals featuring traditional Thanksgiving Day favorites, the K&W Feast, which serves six and the K&W Gathering serves which 18 are available. All locations are taking orders now for holiday meals.