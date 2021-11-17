 Skip to main content
Ask SAM: What restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving?
Ask SAM: What restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving Restaurants

Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day:

K&W Cafeterias:

Winston-Salem:

800 E. Hanes Mill Road

3300 Healy Drive

Greensboro:

3300 Northkine Ave, in Signature Place / Friendly Center

3710 Holden Road in Holden Crossing

K&W restaurants will be serving their traditional Thanksgiving Day special of roast turkey and cornbread dressing with cranberry sauce, choice of two vegetables, bread, dessert and a beverage for $10.99. Doors are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Other signature K&W selections will be available that day as well. For those who want to eat at home, two family size meals featuring traditional Thanksgiving Day favorites, the K&W Feast, which serves six and the K&W Gathering serves which 18 are available. All locations are taking orders now for holiday meals.

Fourth Street Filling Station, 871 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are suggested. Traditional Thanksgiving dinners like turkey and ham will be available, as well as some favorites. Call 336-724-7600 for reservations.

C&H Cafeteria, 940 S. Main St., Kernersville, will open at 9:30 a.m. for whole pie sales. The serving line will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a Thanksgiving Day special with turkey and dressing, cranberry sauce, two vegetables, a slice of pie, roll and choice of fountain soda, tea, coffee or lemonade for $9.49.

Golden Corral restaurants in the Triad will be open:

180 Hanes Mall Circle, Winston-Salem, open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2226 Rockford St., Mount Airy, open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

4404 Landview Drive, Greensboro, open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Grandma Ruby’s Country Cookin’, 6110 University Parkway, Winston-Salem, will be open, serving breakfast and other menu items. To-go orders available. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 336-377-9227.

Omega House Restaurant, 1498 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a limited menu. No reservations required. 336-724-5262.

Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, 104 W. Fourth St., in the Hotel Indigo, Winston-Salem, will have lunch and dinner options. Call 336-722-0795 to reserve a table.

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, 115 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are recommended. For more information or reservations, call 336-293-6702.

Also, such chains as Waffle House and Cracker Barrel will be open.

Owners or managers who want to be included can email us at asksam@wsjournal.com. Include the address, serving hours, whether you will have a special menu and if reservations are required or encouraged.

Update

Several readers have asked if the comics and puzzles scheduled for our special Thanksgiving edition of the Journal. Comics for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the Thanksgiving edition. The answers to the puzzles will be in the Friday’s edition. Complete lottery numbers will be in Friday’s paper.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

