Ask SAM: What should I do about my 20-year-old will?

Q: I wanted to see if you could guide me in the right direction to get my personal last will and testament redone. My current one is 20 years old and it definitely needs to be updated. Due to my limited income, where could I get one redone that is of a fair price? I wanted to inquire about the validity of wills that you can prepare yourself in North Carolina.

W.S.

Answer: Sometimes trying to save money ends up costing more in the long run.

Mike Wells, a local attorney explained why it’s better to spend the money than risk having mistakes made to a will.

“If your estate planning documents are 20 years old, they clearly should be reviewed and updated. No lawyer would recommend that one prepare their own will or financial (durable/general) power of attorney. Having represented the executors of estates in which a relative prepared what turned out to be a defective will themselves, you are just asking for trouble, and generally expensive trouble.”

Wells said the cost of a simple will generally ranges from $400 to $600.

If you die without a will, the State of North Carolina will decide how your estate is divided and most people do not like the results.