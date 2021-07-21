Ask SAM: What should I do if a snake gets into my house?

Q: I’ve heard stories recently about snakes getting into houses. I know that black snakes should not be killed, but getting into houses seems a bit out of character. Don’t snakes in general shy away from people?
P.C.
Answer: They do indeed, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for Forsyth County Animal Services, but sometimes our slithery friends make it indoors.
“While black snakes are an important part of the ecosystem, we understand not wanting to share your living space with one,” Howell said.
Generally snakes do tend to avoid humans but, “like all creatures, they look for food and shelter wherever they can find it,” she said. “This can result in snakes attempting to get into sheds, outbuildings, crawl spaces, and homes.
“There are businesses which will, for a fee, respond and remove snakes.”
If you decide to remove the snake yourself, be careful. Bites from non-venomous snakes can be painful or become infected.
And yes, Howell added, you can ask for a deputy to help you get a snake out of your house.
But deputies are limited in what they can do: The snake will need to be in a living area and you’ll need to know where it is.
“We are not equipped to go into crawl spaces, attics, etc. to search for it, as well as the fact that our deputies, including those assigned to the Animal Services Division, are continually dispatched to respond to a range of calls for service,” Howell said.
“If the snake is not in the living area of your home, or you are not sure where it is, you will need to call a pest removal service.”
Here are some suggestions from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to keep snakes away from your home:
Remove piles of rocks, wood and other debris that attract rodents and snakes.
Keep the grass cut short.
Closing gaps and holes around your home.
Beware of scammersNow that families are receiving the Child Tax Credit money, scammers are busy trying to take it.
The Internal Revenue Service has some tips to avoid being duped by these thieves:
Be wary of offers to help you sign up for the Child Tax Credit or get it quicker. “When receiving unsolicited calls or messages, taxpayers should not provide personal information, click on links, or open attachments as this may lead to money loss, tax-related fraud, and identity theft,” the IRS said.
The IRS does not contact taxpayers by email, text messages, or social media to get personal information.
The IRS does not leave pre-recorded, urgent, or threatening messages
The IRS will not call taxpayers asking them to provide or verify financial information.
The IRS will not ask for payment by a gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency.
