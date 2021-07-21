Ask SAM: What should I do if a snake gets into my house?

Q: I’ve heard stories recently about snakes getting into houses. I know that black snakes should not be killed, but getting into houses seems a bit out of character. Don’t snakes in general shy away from people?

P.C.

Answer: They do indeed, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for Forsyth County Animal Services, but sometimes our slithery friends make it indoors.

“While black snakes are an important part of the ecosystem, we understand not wanting to share your living space with one,” Howell said.

Generally snakes do tend to avoid humans but, “like all creatures, they look for food and shelter wherever they can find it,” she said. “This can result in snakes attempting to get into sheds, outbuildings, crawl spaces, and homes.

“There are businesses which will, for a fee, respond and remove snakes.”

If you decide to remove the snake yourself, be careful. Bites from non-venomous snakes can be painful or become infected.

And yes, Howell added, you can ask for a deputy to help you get a snake out of your house.