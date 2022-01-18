Ask SAM: What should people who had the Johnson & Johnson shots do about additional shots?

Q: When should the people who had the Johnson & Johnson and one other shot have another shot for protection? How protected are the folks with two shots?

M.R.

Answer: Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious diseases expert at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, explains the Johnson & Johnson shots:

“Individuals that first received the Johnson & Johnson vaccination are limited to their original shot and a single — preferably mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) — booster, which they can receive two months after their initial dose.

“Although there’s much conversation surrounding the importance of three doses for those who initially received a mRNA vaccination, data and science have not yet indicated that those who first received a Johnson & Johnson vaccination should receive two additional doses.

“Understandably, this can cause some concern for those recipients, but I would offer them reassurance that by receiving a mRNA booster, they are still getting a strong antibody response and protection.”