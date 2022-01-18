Ask SAM: What should people who had the Johnson & Johnson shots do about additional shots?

Q: When should the people who had the Johnson & Johnson and one other shot have another shot for protection? How protected are the folks with two shots?
M.R.
Answer: Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious diseases expert at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, explains the Johnson & Johnson shots:
“Individuals that first received the Johnson & Johnson vaccination are limited to their original shot and a single — preferably mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) — booster, which they can receive two months after their initial dose.
“Although there’s much conversation surrounding the importance of three doses for those who initially received a mRNA vaccination, data and science have not yet indicated that those who first received a Johnson & Johnson vaccination should receive two additional doses.
“Understandably, this can cause some concern for those recipients, but I would offer them reassurance that by receiving a mRNA booster, they are still getting a strong antibody response and protection.”
Q: I know it’s a crazy question, but we moved to Clemmons and our home’s yard is 15 feet from the back neighbors woods so we thought there may be birds in need of food for the winter and put out a feeder and suet block. Over 3 weeks have passed and still no birds coming. A neighbor 40 feet away has one and they go there. Why don’t they come to ours and how do we persuade them to try our seeds?
K.M.
Answer: Maybe with the recent snow they will find your feeder.
Ron Morris, the Journal’s birding columnist had this to say about new feeders.
“You just have to be patient. Sounds like you’re doing everything right, but when you first start providing bird food it can take them weeks to discover it.”
Q: We live in the Sherwood Forest subdivision. We were without power for more than 35 hours on Jan. 3 and 4. If that wasn’t bad enough we had to endure an abutting neighbor’s generator droning on the entire time. It was like a loud lawnmower. I’m wondering about their right to be comfortable versus our right to peace and quiet, especially during late night hours.
P.K.
Answer: Kira Boyd, the public information officer for the Winston-Salem Police Department, had this to say about generators in neighborhoods:
“Based on the circumstances of there being no power and a resident utilizing a generator to provide electricity during the outage, this is not a violation of a city ordinance. Under these circumstances, no probable cause exists to justify a noise ordinance violation.”
Q: Last year there was a list of dates on which Parade magazine did not publish. Can you give us the list for this year?
E.P.
Answer: Parade, a supplement in the Sunday Winston-Salem Journal, will not publish on May 29, July 3, Aug. 7, and Dec. 25.
Thank you
This is a thank you to the nice gentleman who paid for my to-go Porch dinner from Buie’s Market on Jan. 14. I had been out walking a long time and I commented I needed to go home (a few doors down) to get money to make the purchase.
He insisted on paying for the dinner since I had taken a store mask to him outside because he did not have one with him. Thanks again for your generosity!! L.S.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
