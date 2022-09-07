Ask SAM: What steps have been taken to make Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools safer?

Q: Can you give us an update on what, if anything, has been done to provide safety in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools? Do we have law enforcement, metal detectors, locked doors, (one entrance only)?

K.L.

Answer: Brent Campbell, the chief communications and external relations officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said that there have been changes and updates to the system’s security procedures for the 2022-2023 school year.

For obvious reasons, they are not sharing all changes with the public.

Here are a few highlights:

• The system is using a new Standard Response Protocol from the I Love You Guys Foundation in conjunction with local law enforcement, universities, and first responders. The system uses terms like as lockdown, secure, hold, evacuate, and shelter to provide students and parents with clear, simple instructions about what’s going on. They will no longer such terms as “community lockdown” because they said that those terms were confusing when they were applied to something outside of the school.

• Every school has entrances that are secured and have access controls. Students and staff have badges or ID numbers to gain access to the buildings.

• All middle and high schools have portable metal detectors that can be used as needed at the school and also at large events. The detectors can be used in addition to wands, which are currently in use at schools and large events.

• For large school events, clear bags will continue to be required.

• Security cameras have been upgraded at every school, and there are HD cameras at various points in the schools. School administrators, school resource officers and others can access the cameras remotely

• Every school has a security manager to assist with security plans and response to incidents in the school.

The district also looks at what other school districts around the country are doing for security plans, Campbell said.

“We are constantly reevaluating plans and procedures and are doing everything we can, in partnership with our SRO’s via the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Kernersville Police Department, to keep our schools safe. Safety is our number one priority. We want our students, staff, and parents to feel safe on campus,” Campbell said.

Medicare scam alert

L.D., a reader, dodged a scam recently, and wanted to warn others about it.

L.D. had gotten phone calls asking if they had received their new Medicare card. They said they knew it was a scam, but to make sure, they called the number on the back of their card.

“The Medicare representative confirmed it is most definitely a scam. Medicare will not call. Do not give the caller any information at all,” L.D. said.