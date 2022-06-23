Ask SAM: What tests are required to renew your driver's license in North Carolina?

Q: According to the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles website, when renewing a driver’s license, we will be required to take a road sign and vision test. However, when I went to DMV to pick up a copy of the road signs to study prior to renewing, I was advised that only a vision test would be required. What tests are required to renew a driver’s license in North Carolina?

C.C.

Answer: “If they choose to schedule an appointment to visit a driver license office, the examiner may require the person to complete a vision test. It will be at the discretion of the examiner. Same for the knowledge test if there are issues on the person’s driving record,” said John Brockwell, a spokesman for NCDMV.

You may not have to go to the DMV office to renew your license at all, though.

You may be able to renew it online.

If any of the following apply to you, you cannot renew online and must go to an DMV office, according to the NCDMV website:

• Have a suspended license or outstanding debt with NCDMV

• Have a restriction other than "Corrective Lenses" on their driver license and/or “24” on their full provisional license

• Need to renew a commercial driver licenses, regular Class A or B driver license, limited provisional license, limited learner permit or learner permit

• Have a U.S. government document indicating legal presence

• Have used the online system for the previous renewal. Individuals can only use the online system every other license renewal.

There is a $3 fee that goes to PayIt, the online service provider in addition to the license fee.

In addition to renewing your driver license, when you set up a myNCDMV account, you can also get:

• Driver license duplicates/replacements

• Registration renewals

• Property tax payments on limited registration license plates

• Duplicate registration card requests

• Personalized and specialty license plate orders

To start online license renewal, go to www.ncdot.gov/dmv and click on "Renew License or ID."

When the new page pops up, click on "Get Started" and the system will walk you through the process.

Shredding events

Hopewell Moravian Church will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Griffith Volunteer Fire Department, 5190 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. A $5 per bag or box donation is suggested.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Forsyth radio club to hold

emergency-response drill

The Forsyth Amateur Radio Club will hold its annual "Field Day" Saturday and Sunday at Hobby Park, 2301 W. Clemmonsville Road. The drill will held from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday. The event is free.

Club members will be operating radios on various frequencies and will answer questions about amateur or "ham" radio. Visitors will be able to use the radios under the supervision of a club member.

For more information, go to www.w4nc.com.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.