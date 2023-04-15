Q: I was on U.S. 52 Thursday afternoon, headed north from Winston-Salem. I saw smoke but couldn’t figure out where it was coming from. Did you hear anything about a fire Thursday? — N.P.

Answer: Yes, there was a “prescribed burn” at Hanging Rock State Park, according to the park’s website, so that is probably what you saw.

According to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, “a prescribed fire is an intentional burning of vegetation conducted under strict and specific circumstances. It is a cost-effective tool that NCWRC staff use to create and maintain suitable and ample wildlife habitat in old fields, native grasslands and open-canopy woodlands on game lands throughout the state.”

Bobby Jefferson with the N.C. Forest Service explained why the prescribed burn happened.

“The burn was conducted by North Carolina State Parks to improve wildlife habitat and to reduce fuel loading on Flat Shoals Mountain.”

He added that the benefits of the burn are to “reduce fuel loads in the forest which, in turn, reduces the risk of wildfires. Prescribed burns remove leaf litter, dead vegetation and underbrush, which makes suppressing wildfires a much easier task.”

In 2021, a blaze began at Pilot Mountain State Park because of an unattended camp fire. However, the fire was easier to fight and contain because of prescribed burns that reduced the fuels for the fire.

The burns also help the ecosystems and wildlife habitats because they require fires to renew.

“Prescribed burns help maintain a healthy balance in our forests by promoting this biodiversity,” Jefferson said. “This diversity in our plant communities provides a range of habitat and food sources that benefit the wildlife who depend on these different plant communities.”

Q: What’s the fastfood restaurant that is being built in the 4900 block of West Market Street in Greensboro by the Dollar General? There has been no sign for months. — R.M.

Answer: The new restaurant will be a Popeye’s, according to documents regarding the building site.

Reminder

It’s that time of the year, again. If you’ve been putting off doing your taxes, you better get busy. Taxes are due Tuesday.

According to the IRS, “The due date is April 18, instead of April 15, because of the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia.”

Thank you

We would like to say thank you to the anonymous person who paid for our family’s meal at Mount Olympus in East Bend this week. We were celebrating my 101st birthday. — E.H.

Hamfest is Saturday

The Forsyth Amateur Radio Club will have its Winston-Salem Spring Fest from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Robinhood Road Baptist Church, 5422 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem.

Equipment and other goods will be for sale, and you can learn about amateur radio.

Admission is $5.

For more information, go to www.w4nc.com or email hamfest@w4nc.com.