Ask SAM: What was served at the first Thanksgiving?

Q: What was eaten at the first Thanksgiving? For instance, how was the corn fixed? — S.P.

Answer: The exact menu is unclear, but the corn probably would have been served as porridge or in a form similar to what we think of as grits, according to a historian for Plimoth Plantation.

The type of corn that was being grown at that time was flint corn (Zea mays indurata), also known as Indian corn, and would not have been served "corn-on-the-cob" style. It is not sweet and would have been dried and ground instead.

In a letter dated Dec. 11, 1621, a colonist named Edward Winslow wrote:

"Our corn did prove well, and God be praised, we had a good increase of Indian corn, and our barley indifferent good, but our peas not worth the gathering, for we feared they were too late sown."

"Corn for Englishmen was the grain they grow the most of," the historian said. "It could be rye. It could be wheat. It could be oats."

What we think of as corn, she said, "is a brand-new grain for them."

The barley most likely would have been used to make beer, a staple of the Pilgrim diet.

As for turkey, it was not likely on the menu at that first Thanksgiving. The Pilgrims probably feasted on goose or duck, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Q: Why is Thanksgiving always celebrated on a Thursday rather than on a specific day of the month? — D.M.

Answer: It worked out that way mainly because the first observance of Thanksgiving as a national holiday was on a Thursday.

In 1789, Congress requested that President George Washington select a day for public thanksgiving and prayer. He selected Nov. 26. For several years, Thanksgiving was celebrated unofficially on Nov. 26. That celebration was eventually discontinued.

In the 19th century, Sarah Hale, a magazine editor, started a campaign for a national day of thanksgiving. She spent nearly 40 years on her crusade to get Thanksgiving declared a national holiday. Because Nov. 26, 1789, the date Washington had proclaimed, fell on the last Thursday in November, that is the date Hale petitioned for.

Public support led President Abraham Lincoln to take up Hale's suggestion. In 1863, Lincoln declared the last Thursday in November to be Thanksgiving Day. In 1941, Congress passed a joint resolution making it official that Thanksgiving is the fourth Thursday in November.

Q: Is it true that the Pilgrims didn't celebrate Christmas? If not, then why did they celebrate Thanksgiving? — S.C.

Answer: Many of the Pilgrims who began colonies in New England held to the Puritan belief of shunning pagan customs. The Pilgrims also shunned some Church of England celebrations, including Christmas.

"They hated Christmas," said a historian at Plimoth Plantation in Massachusetts, which includes a recreation of the original colony.

The Pilgrims brought with them the tradition of a harvest celebration and a religious day of Thanksgiving. These two days were separate, but over time the celebrations merged into what we think of as Thanksgiving.

What we think of as the first Thanksgiving, held by the Pilgrims and the nearby Wampanoag tribe in 1621, was not called "Thanksgiving," nor was it meant to be a yearly occurrence. It was a celebration of the colony's survival of the previous winter with the help of the Native Americans. It lasted three days and took place in late autumn, though the exact date is unknown.