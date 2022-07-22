Ask SAM: What was the animal posted on the Ardmore Facebook page?

Q: Recently on social media there was a picture from the Ardmore area, I think, of a dog-like animal. Did anyone find out what it was?

D.L.

Answer: Yes, SAM saw the picture on the Ardmore Neighborhood page as well, and contacted Debbie Fuchs, the public relations and communications officer for the N.C. Zoo.

Fuchs reached out to Jennifer Ireland, the curator of mammals for the zoo. According to Ireland, the animal is a fox.

The Humane Society says on its website, www.humanesociety.org/resources/what-do-about-foxes, that seeing foxes out and about during the day is becoming more common. They are usually scavenging for food.

“Foxes are afraid of people and will usually run away when they detect your presence, but they may visit your backyard or neighborhood,” it said.

Unless the fox has rabies, which is rare, they are not dangerous and won’t attack people.

They may, however, become aggressive if they are caught and handled.

“Even then, a fox’s natural tendency is to flee rather than fight,” the society said.

Q: I’m going to Tennessee soon. Is the construction on Interstate 40 near the Tennessee state line completed? Last time I went through it took over an hour to get through there.

T.L.

Answer: SAM has good news.

“All lanes of I-40 are open in the gorge," said David Uchiyama, a spokesman for the N.C Department of Transportation in Western North Carolina. "They opened before Memorial Day.”

Q: Back in 2015-16, Shady Grove Church Road in East Bend was on the N.C. Department of Transportation calendar to be repaved in 2021. There were issues with the DOT budget and some projects were put on hold or scrapped. One of the projects was the repaving of Shady Grove Church Road, which is in such bad shape the lines in the center and on the shoulders are no longer visible and the road surface itself is cracked, pitted and sinking. Who do we residents need to contact to get this project fast-tracked for resurfacing?

D.F.

Answer: Charles Reinhardt, the maintenance engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation Division 11, said Shady Grove Church Road is scheduled to be repaved in 2027. Division 11 covers Yadkin County.

Reinhard said he would ask the engineer in Yadkin County to review the road for possible patching or pavement marking.

“Paved roads are normally rated by consultants every 2 years to create a Pavement Condition data base that is used by our County Maintenance Engineers to develop a 5 year plan for Contract Resurfacing (Asphalt) and Pavement Preservation activities based on a projected annual budget for both of these programs," Reinhardt said.

“Your reader stated that in 2016 this road was in the plan for treatment in 2021, which would have been the final year of the 5-year plan. As you can imagine the last year of the plan would be the most likely to change based on changing budgets and relative conditions of other roads within the county.

“With that being said, this road was treated under Pavement Preservation funding with AST (Asphalt Surface Treatment) or more commonly known as Tar and Gravel in August of 2015. It is on our current 5 year plan to receive plant mix asphalt in Fiscal Year 2027. Of course this is a 'plan' that is subject to change depending on future funding and relative conditions of other roads in Yadkin County.

“Your reader can report maintenance needs to Yadkin County Maintenance at 336-679-2242 so they can be investigated.”