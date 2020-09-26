Ask SAM: What was the original bank at Cloverdale Shopping Center?

Q: Do you know what was originally in the Cloverdale Plaza parking lot as a standalone building? I was a small child in the early 70s and remember where the credit union is now, that there was a building out in front of Zayre, but I can’t remember what it was or the name.
Answer: Plans were finalized and construction began in 1967 for Cloverdale Shopping Center, which is bounded by Miller Street and Cloverdale Avenue. According to Winston-Salem Journal stories for the period, it was anchored by Zayre Discount Department Store on the west end, where Harris Teeter is currently located. Kroger grocery store and Super-X drug store were on the east end, where Dollar Tree, Ise of Japan restaurant, and Panera Bread are currently located. The bank site outparcel was a Northwestern Bank branch. Northwestern was acquired by First Union National Bank in December 1985, and the branch was closed. The building later became Summit Credit Union. It was torn down to make way for Starbucks. The other tenets were, according to Hill's 1969 Winston-Salem City Directory, Kaplan School Supply, Mr. Lee’s Beauty Shop, Caress Flower Shop, Raycliff’s Hallmark, and Colony Corner women’s clothing. The only original tenant that is still open is Cloverdale Kitchen restaurant, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in July 2018. It opened Aug. 18, 1968. It is owned by Johnny and Dino Cortesis, the sons of George Cortesis, the founder of the restaurant.
Q: While shopping at Aldi at Peters Creek Parkway today, there were several notices that a face mask is required. While checking out, I asked the cashier why customers were in line without masks. He said Aldi Corporate told the employees not to enforce this rule. Is this allowed?
B.A.
Answer: Tony LoGiudice, the assistant public health director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health answers readers questions about COVID-19, and wearing masks in stores:
"Businesses are required to have patrons and employees wear face coverings whether they are inside or outside when they are or may be within six (6) feet of another person, or unless an exception applies. Some of the exemptions that apply are having a medical or behavioral condition or disability and cannot wear a face covering; under five (5) years of age; or, communicating with someone with hearing loss in a way that requires the mouth to be visible. Operators of businesses are entitled to rely on their customers or patrons’ statements about whether or not they are exempt from the face covering requirements."
Q: What are the trends in positive COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County following the political rally at Smith-Reynolds Airport earlier this month?
P.W.
Answer: Currently, there have been no cases identified as epidemiologically linked to the political rally earlier this month.
Q: What are the options for voluntary COVID testing in Forsyth County and the prices thereof?
R.H.
Answer: Anyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19 can receive a test at one of Forsyth County Health Department's community events. For more information about community events visit www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate or call 336-582-0800. There is no cost for the COVID-19 test. However, if you have insurance — although not required — that information will be collected, but there is no charge or copay to the person being tested.
