Ask SAM: What was the original bank at Cloverdale Shopping Center?

Q: Do you know what was originally in the Cloverdale Plaza parking lot as a standalone building? I was a small child in the early 70s and remember where the credit union is now, that there was a building out in front of Zayre, but I can’t remember what it was or the name.

Answer: Plans were finalized and construction began in 1967 for Cloverdale Shopping Center, which is bounded by Miller Street and Cloverdale Avenue. According to Winston-Salem Journal stories for the period, it was anchored by Zayre Discount Department Store on the west end, where Harris Teeter is currently located. Kroger grocery store and Super-X drug store were on the east end, where Dollar Tree, Ise of Japan restaurant, and Panera Bread are currently located. The bank site outparcel was a Northwestern Bank branch. Northwestern was acquired by First Union National Bank in December 1985, and the branch was closed. The building later became Summit Credit Union. It was torn down to make way for Starbucks. The other tenets were, according to Hill's 1969 Winston-Salem City Directory, Kaplan School Supply, Mr. Lee’s Beauty Shop, Caress Flower Shop, Raycliff’s Hallmark, and Colony Corner women’s clothing. The only original tenant that is still open is Cloverdale Kitchen restaurant, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in July 2018. It opened Aug. 18, 1968. It is owned by Johnny and Dino Cortesis, the sons of George Cortesis, the founder of the restaurant.